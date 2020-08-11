HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
With many of us spending more time on skin care and less time applying makeup, you might be rationing what’s left of your beloved under-eye cream or favorite Vitamin C serum to make last longer.
Between trying to give yourself an at-home facial, treating that pesky “mask-ne” and generally spending more time at home, chances are you’re in need of a restock on some of your favorite self-care buys.
Dermstore, known for its selection of skin care and makeup products, just launched its 21st Anniversary Sale, which means you can save up to 25% on select beauty brands through Aug. 17 when you use code CELEBRATE at checkout. The discount depends on the product, and prices are marked as is.
You’ll find deep discounts on rarely on-sale skin care, hair care and beauty brands like Sunday Riley, R+Co, RevitaLash, Dr. Dennis Gross and more.
It’s the perfect time to restock your tried and true favorites, or experiment with something new.
Don’t forget to snag some extras to keep in your travel bag if you plan on taking some weekend road trips in the future. You can get this Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit two-piece set (which includes the brand’s best-selling Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment) on sale for just $22.
Our shopping editors have tried a lot of products over the years, and know a good discount when we see one. Below, here’s what our shopping editors are adding to their carts.
Take a look: