HuffPost Finds

What Our Editors Are Buying From Dermstore's Anniversary Sale 2020

Save on best-selling brands like Sunday Riley, Estée Lauder, Dr. Dennis Gross, RevitaLash and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Our shopping editors have tried a lot of products over the years, and know a good discount when we see one. Here&rsquo;s what we&rsquo;re adding to our carts from <a href="https://fave.co/3izUtwV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Dermstore's Anniversary Sale</a>.
Our shopping editors have tried a lot of products over the years, and know a good discount when we see one. Here’s what we’re adding to our carts from Dermstore's Anniversary Sale.

With many of us spending more time on skin care and less time applying makeup, you might be rationing what’s left of your beloved under-eye cream or favorite Vitamin C serum to make last longer.

Between trying to give yourself an at-home facial, treating that pesky “mask-ne” and generally spending more time at home, chances are you’re in need of a restock on some of your favorite self-care buys.

Dermstore, known for its selection of skin care and makeup products, just launched its 21st Anniversary Sale, which means you can save up to 25% on select beauty brands through Aug. 17 when you use code CELEBRATE at checkout. The discount depends on the product, and prices are marked as is.

You’ll find deep discounts on rarely on-sale skin care, hair care and beauty brands like Sunday Riley, R+Co, RevitaLash, Dr. Dennis Gross and more.

It’s the perfect time to restock your tried and true favorites, or experiment with something new.

Don’t forget to snag some extras to keep in your travel bag if you plan on taking some weekend road trips in the future. You can get this Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit two-piece set (which includes the brand’s best-selling Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment) on sale for just $22.

Our shopping editors have tried a lot of products over the years, and know a good discount when we see one. Below, here’s what our shopping editors are adding to their carts.

Take a look:

1
Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser
Dermstore
"I am a creature of habit, so once I find a skin care product I like, I stick with it. Such is my love for this charcoal cleanser from Boscia. I've been using it for years, because it's the only face wash I've found that actually deeply cleans my skin. It cleared up the small bumps and uneven texture of my skin left behind from old cleaners that only removed impurities at the surface, not deep down. Because it's made with charcoal, it could be too drying on already dry skin types — and might not be recommended for dry winter skin. But in the summer, I find it's perfect for removing sunscreen, sweat and grim. Did I mention that the activated charcoal is warming when you rub it together in your hands?" — Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds

Normally $30, on sale for $26 at Dermstore.
2
Caudalie Lip Conditioner
Dermstore
"This is my tried and true, ride-or-die, favorite lip balm ever. It's technically a lip conditioner, which is a much fancier way of saying that it's especially effective if you've got really chapped lips. There's no hint of a hue in this balm, making it easy to apply and reapply throughout the day as you feel like it. I use it during the day but I've found that it works best at night. I wake up with lips that are ready for any product to be put on them. And you really can't beat out the under $10 price tag during Dermstore's sale." — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer

Normally $12, on sale for $10 at Dermstore.
3
COSRX Low PH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
Dermstore
"I was introduced to COSRX products when I first started dabbling with a Korean skin care routine, and they never disappoint. I use this COSRX Low pH Good Morning Cleanser every night as the second step in my double cleanse and have never strayed. It foams up to deep clean my pores and leaves my skin feeling super clean but never stripped." — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor

Normally $14, on sale for $12 at Dermstore.
4
Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Dermstore
"I discovered this serum over a year ago, when we were all trying to figure out what the heck Vitamin C serum does for the skin. For the uninitiated, Vitamin C serum sloughs away dead skin cells, so it leads to brighter skin and less noticeable dark spots. I particularly love Sunday Riley's CEO Vitamin C serum because it smells heavenly — like an orange orchard. And now that my skin care routine is stripped down because I'm mostly working at home, I'm more willing to spend on splurgy skin care than usual. It's pricey, so I don't buy it often, but for 20% off, I might be tempted to stock up." — Nims

Normally $85, on sale for $68 at Dermstore.
5
Caudalie Grape Water
Dermstore
"I always like having a face mist on hand to get through the summer. I've been using a rosewater one from Trader Joe's recently but I'm going to switch it up and get Caudalie's Grape Water on sale, which I've already found and loved in the past. It's refreshing but doesn't leave my face feeling sticky. It doesn't move any of my makeup around. And probably, best of all, it has this calming smell that's sweet but not overpowering. I like spraying a bit on the back of my neck when it's super hot." — Pardilla

Normally $18, on sale for $14 at Dermstore.
6
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Dermstore
"This is probably the most unusual product in my skin care suite but one of the most effective. I smear two pumps of this cool, slimy serum across my skin after toner and before moisturizer and it leaves me with a dewy complexion. I've noticed it's helped even skin tone and fade away acne scars." — Gonzalez

Normally $23, on sale for $21 at Dermstore.
shoppableWomenBeautyParentsshopping