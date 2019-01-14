Glossier

If you’ve ever been to a Glossier showroom — or devoutly follow them on social media — chances are you’ve seen their employees rocking the millennial pink boilersuit coveralls that are the perfect combination of practical and pretty. Unfortunately, they’re not for sale by Glossier, so finding a copycat pink coverall on the internet has become like looking for a unicorn in the wild.

Wildfang

That’s why when we spotted this WF Workwear Coverall from Wildfang, we knew we’d found something special. It has a relaxed fit with a soft stretch feel, and a zipper and snaps closure. There are plenty of pockets for storing your Generation G Lipstick, and they’re big enough for your phone so you can take all those dewy Haloscope selfies.

The coveralls are available in sizes XS to 2X, and are currently priced at $188. The pink color is only available for a limited time, but they also come in olive and navy, so we suggest snagging these pink cotton coveralls before they sell out.

Wildfang