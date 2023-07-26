‘Clown Carousel’: White House Roasts GOP For ‘Bizarre’ Impeachment Probe

Instead of having a consistent, disciplined message, the congressional GOP’s public criticisms of the Biden-Harris Administration are now a fragmented grab-bag that runs the gamut from bizarrely opposing our fentanyl crackdowns to blasting us for trying to end rural poverty (not a joke, sadly).

At 8 am, House Republicans are shouting something about drag queens (yeah, we don’t know); at 9 am, it’s “Joe Biden’s still old and also he keeps outsmarting us” (but actually); at 10 am, it’s calling Ukraine a U.S. adversary (we’re as confused as you are). By the time 4 o’clock shows up, it’s a game of mad libs with bizarre conspiracies about the President’s family and then something about “wokeness” (we keep asking them what “wokeness” is, but then they leave the chat).

Apparently, this clown carousel wasn’t weird enough. Now House Republicans are channeling their frustrated energy into a measured and purposeful urge to impeach… someone… somewhere… for something.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported Tuesday, “Now, there has been growing pressure on the right flank of Kevin McCarthy’s conference to go ahead and move ahead with some sort of impeachment proceeding, whether it’s against Joe Biden or his cabinet officials like Alejandro Mayorkas of the Homeland Security Department or Merrick Garland.”

As the Washington Post headline read way back in September of last year: “‘Impeachable whatever’: GOP floats impeaching Biden for ... something.”

We’re sure they’ll figure that one out. And this time, it’ll work wonders! Just like their pursuit of manufactured conspiracy theories about the President for the past four years has… If not, they can always fall back on the breaking news that Joe Biden’s birthday still hasn’t changed. After all, that’s accomplished so much for them since they started deploying it in [checks notes] early 2019.