Whitney Cummings 'Enraged' At 'Predatory' Ex-Co-Star Chris D'Elia

Whitney Cummings said she was “enraged and devastated” to learn that Chris D’Elia, her former co-star on “Whitney,” has been accused of sexually harassing teenage girls.

Several women came forward on Twitter last week with anecdotes and screenshots showing uncomfortable and creepy exchanges with the comedian.

D’Elia, 40, has not been sued or charged with any criminal offense. He denied wrongdoing and said he “never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

But Cummings, who formed an onscreen couple with D’Elia on her 2011-13 “Whitney” sitcom, wasn’t cutting him any slack.

“I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned,” she wrote in a tweet posted Saturday. “This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent.”