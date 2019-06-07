Whoopi Goldberg Schools Meghan McCain: 'There Is No Such Thing As 'Late-Term Abortion''

On Friday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg told McCain to her face, “There is no such thing as ‘late-term abortion.’”

It happened during a discussion about whether the majority of Democrats running for president were too “far left” for average voters on some issues, including abortion.

McCain said she believed Joe Biden was the only candidate who wasn’t “too far to the left,” and mentioned ”health care for all” and “late-term abortion” as specific Democratic positions she’s against.

That got in Goldberg’s craw and she felt compelled to interject:

“I want to say something. There is no such thing as ‘late-term abortion.’ There is no such thing!” she said to audience cheers. “You cannot do abortions after a certain amount of time unless there is some sort of danger.”

McCain tried to claim that Goldberg’s argument was part of the debate, but Goldberg wasn’t having it.

“I just wanted to clear that up, because people keep saying ‘late-term abortions,’ and it’s not correct,” she said. “It does not happen.”

After the dressing-down, McCain quickly changed the subject back to Biden.

You can see the complete exchange below:

The Washington Post points out there is no precise medical or legal definition of “late-term,” and “many doctors and scientists avoid that language, calling it imprecise and misleading.”

The Daily Beast also notes that only 1.3 percent of abortions are performed after 21 weeks of gestation, and the idea that a woman can get an abortion moments before giving birth is “not how medical care works.”