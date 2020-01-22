Patrick Stewart Invites Whoopi Goldberg To Return To 'Star Trek' In Sweet Moment

Patrick Stewart invited Whoopi Goldberg to reprise her role as Guinan in the newest “Star Trek” series during his Wednesday appearance on “The View” – and it’s safe to say things got emotional.

Stewart, who’s returning to his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: Picard” – which debuts on Thursday – told Goldberg he was giving her a “formal invitation” to join the show for its second season, on behalf of himself and his colleagues, including the show’s executive producer, Alex Kurtzman.

The “Start Trek: Picard” actor can be heard saying, “Please say yes,” as he hugged an emotional Goldberg.

Goldberg replied, “Yes, yes, oh yeah.”

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Portrait of the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," in 1987. Pictured are (front) Marina Sirtis, Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, (back) Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Whoopi Goldberg, LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn.

Goldberg worked alongside Stewart in her recurring role as Guinan in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which ran from 1987 to 1994.

“The View” co-host said on Wednesday that working on “Star Trek” was “one of the greatest experiences from the beginning to the end.”

“I had the best, best, best time ... best time ever,” she continued.

“We cannot wait to have you with us again, one more time,” Stewart said.

CBS revealed in 2018 that the new “Star Trek” series, set to air on CBS All Access, will tell the story of the next chapter in Picard’s life.

Stewart tweeted at the time that he was “excited and invigorated” to be reprising his role as Picard.

See Goldberg’s emotional reaction to Stewart’s invitation below: