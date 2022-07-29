Will Smith Clarifies Jada's Role In Oscars Slap In Apology Video

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party -- just after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock -- on March 27 in Beverly Hills. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Will Smith is telling all ― and finally apologizing ― months after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The Oscar-winner answered questions about the slap in a nearly six-minute long video he released on his YouTube channel on Friday.

He clarified his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s role in the slap ― or lack thereof ― after a question appeared on screen saying, “After Jada rolled her eyes, did she tell you to do something?”

“No,” Smith said emphatically, as he began to smile.

“It’s like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” he said. “Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry babe.”

Rock, who was presenting an award at the show, joked about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, suggesting she would appear in “G.I. Jane 2.”

Pinkett Smith, who has publicly shared that she has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, rolled her eyes at the comment, after which Smith began shouting and eventually made his way onstage to hit Rock.

In Smith’s new YouTube video, he said that he has reached out to Rock to talk about the incident, but the comedian said he is not yet ready to talk.

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you,” Smith said. “My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

The “King Richard” actor added that he is “deeply remorseful” for his actions, and apologized to his family, fellow nominees and those who looked up to him.

“I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself,” Smith said at the end of the video. “Right? I’m human. And I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”