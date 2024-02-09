Alabama Radio Station Off The Air After 200-Foot Radio Tower Is Stolen

This morning, my bush hog crew went down to a tower site ... to do an early cleanup of the property before we did some more work down there.

When he arrived, he called and notified me that not only was my building vandalized, but my TWO HUNDRED FOOT TOWER WAS GONE!

They stole every piece of equipment out of the building, cut the guy wires to the tower and SOMEHOW managed to down a 200′ tower and take it from the property.