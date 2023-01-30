Home & LivingMoviesNetflixStreaming Services

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'You People'

A Norwegian war film and Italian comedy also are trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“You People” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris directed this new rom-com, which he co-wrote with Jonah Hill. The movie explores themes of race and religion in modern love and features an ensemble cast including Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long and David Duchovny.

The second most popular film of the moment is “Narvik” — a Norwegian World War II epic about the 1940 Battles of Narvik. The movie premiered in theaters in Norway in December before debuting on Netflix on Jan. 23.

"You People" on Netflix.
Netflix
"You People" on Netflix.

Beyond “Narvik,” another war film also made the ranking. “All Quiet on the Western Front” is a German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel that premiered in September and has been nominated for a whopping nine Academy Awards.

On the lighter side, there’s also the 2022 Italian comedy “The Price of Family” (originally titled “Natale a tutti i costi”), which is itself a remake of the 2021 French film “Price of Parenting.” A number of family-friendly animated movies like “Sing 2” and “Trolls” are also trending on the streaming service.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Price of Family” (Netflix)

9. “Bullet Train”

8. “Dog Gone” (Netflix)

7. “The Bad Guys”

6. “Trolls”

5. “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

4. “Sing 2”

3. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

2. “Narvik” (Netflix)

1. “You People” (Netflix)

