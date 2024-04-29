Zendaya Spills On Whether She’s Down To Return To Music

Zendaya isn’t ready to put her music career behind her.
The “Challengers” star, in a recent interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” spoke about her love for music and declared that it’s “something that’s been special” to her.
She dropped her debut self-titled album — her first and only solo project — in 2013 and has collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, Zac Efron (for “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack), Bobby Brackins, Labrinth and Dominic Fike (for “Euphoria”) in the years since.
“I think being in the music industry maybe didn’t kill the joy of music, but it’s when you put music and business together. Sometimes, it cannot feel so good,” she explained.
Zendaya once teased an upcoming second album MTV News described as “distinctly an R&B record” that reportedly involved Diane Warren and Babyface in 2016.
But any news of such a project has significantly faded since she’s taken on massive roles in films such as the “Spider-Man” movies, “Dune” and “Dune: Part Two.”
“You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something,” said Zendaya as the audience erupted in applause.
“Don’t get crazy! We’ll see, but maybe one day.”
Zendaya, following the release of her 2022 collaboration “I’m Tired” with Labrinth, took to social media to reflect on her absence from music as she thanked fans for their support.
“I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3,” she wrote.
Zendaya went on to speak to Hudson about performing the song, as well as her 2019 song “All For Us” with Labrinth during his set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year.
“He asked me if I wanted to come out and perform, and immediately I was like, ‘Oh, absolutely not.’ Like, I am not. I was like, ‘I can’t, I can’t do that,’” said Zendaya, who described having “bad memories” where she had stage fright as a child.
She continued, “And then I kinda went to myself and was like, ‘Dude, you can’t hide from this, run from this forever. Like you’re gonna want to be on a stage and perform live once in your life at least.’”
