Zoë Kravitz Says Previous 'Batman' Movie Rejected Her As Too 'Urban'

“The Batman” star Zoë Kravitz suggested that racism was behind her being rejected for a role in a previous “Batman” movie.

Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the current box-office hit headlined by Robert Pattinson as Batman, told The Guardian this week that she tried to get an audition for director Chris Nolan’s 2012 “The Dark Knight Rises.”

But she said she was told she was too “urban.”

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” she said. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant. ... Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Zoë Kravitz, pictured at "The Batman" premiere, hinted bigotry was behind her being unable to secure an audition for an earlier movie in the superhero franchise. Cindy Ord via Getty Images

“The Dark Knight Rises” starred Christian Bale as the caped crusader and Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, the feline-like villain.

Kravitz, whose parents are musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, previously told Nylon of possible bigotry on “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“They told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban,’” she told the outlet. “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the role like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Batman? What’s going on wit chu?’”