Iconic Banksy Mural Gets A Coronavirus-Themed Makeover

Banksy’s world-famous “Girl With The Pierced Eardrum” mural has received a coronavirus-themed update.

A face mask was this week added to the British street artist’s interpretation of Johannes Vermeer’s painting “Girl With A Pearl Earring,” which appeared on a wall in his home city of Bristol, southwest England, in 2014.

Check out the mural before:

GEOFF CADDICK via Getty Images

And after its COVID-19-related makeover:

Ben Birchall - PA Images via Getty Images

It’s unclear if Banksy himself was behind the addition of the mask. His publicist did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.