This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
CORONAVIRUS

Iconic Banksy Mural Gets A Coronavirus-Themed Makeover

Street artist's "Girl With The Pierced Eardrum" piece is updated for the pandemic era.

Banksy’s world-famous “Girl With The Pierced Eardrum” mural has received a coronavirus-themed update.

A face mask was this week added to the British street artist’s interpretation of Johannes Vermeer’s painting “Girl With A Pearl Earring,” which appeared on a wall in his home city of Bristol, southwest England, in 2014.

Check out the mural before:

And after its COVID-19-related makeover:

It’s unclear if Banksy himself was behind the addition of the mask. His publicist did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Banksy last week did, however, reveal how he’d been keeping himself busy during lockdown ― by redecorating his bathroom. “My wife hates it when I work from home,” he lightheartedly captioned this Instagram post on Wednesday:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Suggest a correction
coronavirusCOVID-19pandemicbanksystreet art
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.