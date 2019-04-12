I Killed, 3 Injured In Drive-By Shooting At Crowd Gathered For Nipsey Hussle Memorial

Violence struck again at a massive event honoring Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles on Thursday. Four people were shot, one fatally, as they stood with crowds packed along a 24-mile route to view the rapper’s hearse as it passed by.

Three men and a woman were hit in the drive-by shooting from a gray Hyundai after the funeral procession passed at 103rd and Main streets in South Los Angeles, Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately revealed which victim died, nor was it clear Thursday night what motivated the attack. The victims ranged in age from 30 to 50 years old.

“We must stop this senseless violence,” Moore said.

Moore had just tweeted an hour earlier that he was “proud” of his Los Angeles Police Department officers and grateful to local leaders for a peaceful, “extraordinary outpouring of our communities.”

It was the second event honoring Hussle to be marred by violence. Two women were injured in a shooting April 1 at a vigil for Hussle and several others were hurt in a stampede of panicked mourners. Police initially said no gun was involved, but it turned out that both women suffered bullet wounds, the Los Angles Times reported. Police believe they may have been the target of gang violence.

Hussle, 33, a Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist, was shot multiple times the night of March 31 outside his clothing store in the South Los Angeles community he hoped to revitalize. Eric Holder, 29, has been arrested and charged with the killing.

The memorial service Thursday for Hussle — born Ermias Asghedom — was held at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, attended by about 21,000 people, including Beyonce, Jay-Z and Snoop Dog.

Hussle’s fiancée, Lauren London, called the rapper “majestic” and “brilliant.” She said that, although she was suffering, she was particularly sad for their son, Kross, whom she feared wouldn’t remember his dad. “My pain is for my 2-year-old.”