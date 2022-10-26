Aaron Rodgers Called Out By Former Teammate For Publicly Scolding Players

An interview Aaron Rodgers gave Tuesday grated on a former teammate so much, he spoke out.
Greg Jennings, a Green Bay Packers receiver from 2006 to 2012, accused the Packers quarterback of overstepping when Rodgers suggested on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday that some players should be benched. Rodgers, who ranks a shockingly low 26th in total quarterback rating as the Packers ride a three-game losing streak, did not appear to include himself in that scenario.
“You can’t do this. ... You can’t sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn’t be playing because of mental errors,” Jennings said, per Fox Sports’ Carmen Vitali.
Rodgers complained in the interview that the team is now making critical mistakes an unacceptable 20% of the time.
“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” he said. “Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren’t playing, maybe give them a chance.”
USA Today’s For the Win noted that Rodgers “pointed the brunt of the blame at his teammates but, notably and curiously ― not himself.”
Jennings, who once called Rodgers “a very selfish guy” over salary demands, posted a video Tuesday on Twitter saying Rodgers “just has to play better.”
Many fans agreed with Jennings that Rodgers shouldn’t be making veiled threats to teammates ― even unnamed ― outside the locker room.