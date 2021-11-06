Prevea Health Ends Partnership With Aaron Rodgers Following Anti-Vaccine Comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has lost his partnership deal with Prevea Health after making anti-vaccine comments following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Prevea announced Saturday that it was ending its partnership with Rodgers, who has been a spokesperson for the company since 2012. Rodgers, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, said Friday that he did not get vaccinated.

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers fumbles the ball as he is hit by the Minnesota Vikings' D.J. Wonnum on Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Despite claiming he is not an “anti-vaxxer,” Rodgers told the hosts of the “The Pat McAfee Show” he was afraid the vaccine could make him sterile (there is no evidence to suggest this) and said he was taking the advice of comedian and former “Fear Factor” host Joe Rogan. Rodgers said he was taking ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that so far hasn’t been shown to work against the coronavirus, as a treatment.