Fox Reporter Futilely Tries To Own Democrats Who Opposed RFK Jr's Congress Testimony

Democratic House members who objected to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appearance at a House hearing on Thursday were baited by Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn... unsuccessfully. (Watch the video below.)

In a clip shown on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Vaughn asked several of the lawmakers if they were proving correct Kennedy’s claim that he was being censored by Democrats.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who wanted the testimony called off, said of the GOP-controlled House: “I don’t think you want to bring bigots before the Congress, but apparently that’s par for the course with this majority.”

Kennedy, a Democratic presidential long shot, has been a misinformation-spewing vaccine skeptic. He angered many recently by suggesting without proof that the COVID-19 virus is “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people,” while “Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese” are “most immune.”

Kennedy’s testimony before the so-called weaponization of federal government subcommittee proceeded despite efforts by Schiff and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) to cancel it, Mediaite reported. Kennedy oddly tried to whitewash his anti-vaccine activism and his racially charged “targeting” remark while accusing Democrats of censorship.

Fox Business’ Vaughn caught up with other lawmakers who opposed Kennedy’s presence ― and asked if they were guilty of censorship.

“I’m not gonna respond to a loaded question like that,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) replied. “You’ve already decided on your own answer.”

“We were not trying to censor him,” Wasserman Schultz answered. “We were trying to make sure that he didn’t cause more harm with his outrageous testimony.”

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) also schooled the reporter.