Adele Drops 'Easy On Me,' So Get Ready To Seriously Feel Your Feelings

Adele’s much-awaited “Easy On Me” ― the pop star’s first single in six years ― is finally here.

The 15-time English Grammy winner ushered in sad girl autumn with her trademark power-packing vocals as the clock turned to midnight on Oct. 15 in the United Kingdom. At the same time, she released a dramatic music video (below).

Advertisement

Adele teased the song earlier this month, first releasing a short, purely instrumental clip, then revealed a longer sneak peek via Instagram live on Saturday.

The single is part of “30,” an album slated for release on Nov. 19. Adele said this week that the album touches on “the most turbulent period” of her life. Though she didn’t go into specifics, in the span of time since her last album, “25” ― released in 2015 ― she married and divorced entrepreneur Simon Konecki.

They have one son together, 9-year-old Angelo. She told British Vogue in an interview published this month that she recorded a lot of the album for Angelo.

“My son has had a lot of questions” about his parents’ split, she said. “Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for.”