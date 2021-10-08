Adele is ready to set the record straight.

The British superstar covers the November issues of both American and British Vogue, accompanied by two separate interviews, her first with journalists since 2016.

In her Vogue interviews, Adele opens up about what the media got wrong about her marriage, what led to her subsequent divorce, and what listeners can expect from her forthcoming album.

Steven Meisel photographs Adele for British Vogue. Steven Meisel

“The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong,” Adele told Giles Hattersley in British Vogue about her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele and Konecki were first linked in 2011, and announced that they were expecting their first child in 2012.

The singer prompted reports that she’d tied the knot with her longtime partner after referring to Konecki as her “husband” during a speech at the Grammys in 2017. But in her interview with British Vogue, Adele clarified that the two actually got married in 2018, before separating a year later. The two finalized their divorce earlier this year.

“We got married when I was 30 … and then I left,” she said. When Hattersley asked exactly how long they were married before ending things, Adele stayed mum.

“I’m not gonna go into that detail,” she said. “This is very embarrassing ... It wasn’t very long.”

Adele insisted that there was no big blow up, the relationship “just wasn’t right for me any more.” She added that they couple kept the separation news quiet for the sake of their son.

“I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew,” she said. “I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

Alasdair Mclellan photographs Adele for the cover of American Vogue. The singer wears a Valentino Haute Couture dress with Cartier earrings. Alasdair Mclellan

In her interview with Abby Aguirre for American Vogue, Adele said that she “was just going through the motions” and “wasn’t happy” in her marriage.

“It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me,” she said.

After getting back into the dating world — which she said had “been shit” — the singer found love again with sports agent Richard Paul. The two made their relationship public on Instagram just last month.

Adele’s highly anticipated fourth album, which many have theorized will be called “30,” is also set to debut any day now. Until then, fans can listen to a snippet from the singer’s first single in six years, called “Easy on Me,” which she teased earlier this week. The full song will be out on Oct. 15.