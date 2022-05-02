Whether you’re a history buff or you just appreciate a small town with a big charm, Lewisburg, West Virginia, is a city you should definitely add to your travel bucket list.
This charming city boasts mountainous terrain, an impressive art scene and numerous local breweries, boutiques and restaurants. A few standout spots to hit and sights to see include the iconic Carnegie Hall, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Hawk Knob Hard Cider and Mead and the Herns Mill historic covered bridge.
Even if your trip to Lewisburg is more on the chill side and you’re planning on just relaxing amongst the scenery ― or you just want to get those steps (or biking miles) in on the Greenbrier River Trail ― you deserve to come back to a comfortable place to stay.
The options are plenty when it comes to Airbnbs in Lewisburg. Below, we rounded up some of the nicest ones, including an actual camper that you can stay in and live out your wilderness dreams.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.