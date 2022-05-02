Shopping
Airbnb/Rachel
Check out this light-filled house near the Greenbrier River Trail for your next trip to Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Whether you’re a history buff or you just appreciate a small town with a big charm, Lewisburg, West Virginia, is a city you should definitely add to your travel bucket list.

This charming city boasts mountainous terrain, an impressive art scene and numerous local breweries, boutiques and restaurants. A few standout spots to hit and sights to see include the iconic Carnegie Hall, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Hawk Knob Hard Cider and Mead and the Herns Mill historic covered bridge.

Even if your trip to Lewisburg is more on the chill side and you’re planning on just relaxing amongst the scenery ― or you just want to get those steps (or biking miles) in on the Greenbrier River Trail ― you deserve to come back to a comfortable place to stay.

The options are plenty when it comes to Airbnbs in Lewisburg. Below, we rounded up some of the nicest ones, including an actual camper that you can stay in and live out your wilderness dreams.

1
A home overlooking the Appalachian Mountains
Airbnb/Angus
Get an up-close look at history by staying in this spacious home that belonged to one of the first families to settle in West Virginia. The property is 50 acres but only a mile from downtown Lewisburg. The home itself has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, making it an ideal for a family trip. Don't forget to spend sometime in the outdoor seating area, which provides gorgeous views of the Appalachian Mountains.
Book it for $650 a night.
2
A light-filled house near the Greenbrier River Trail
Airbnb/Rachel
Situated less than mile from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, this newly renovated home comes equipped with WiFi and a washer and dryer. A five-minute drive will get you right to the Greenbrier River Trail.
Book it for $136 a night.
3
A vintage 1965 camper
Airbnb/Jenny
If you've ever wanted to live inside of a camper, now's your chance. This Airbnb is a camper, and has one main bed and a table that can be turned into a second bed. Keep in mind that the camper itself doesn't have a bathroom, but the bathroom in the main house is available for guests during their stay.
Book it for $75 a night.
4
A cozy cottage in downtown Lewisburg
Airbnb/Mary and Russell
Step into a world of art at this colorful tiled house. It has a fenced backyard with a fire ring and chairs so you can enjoy your own private oasis, seemingly away from the rest of society. It fits up to four people and has two beds. Note that it doesn't have a TV, but it does have WiFi.
Book it for $110 a night.
5
A bungalow with a huge lawn that has a fire pit
Airbnb/David
What used to be a big brick carriage building is now an open-concept home in downtown Lewisburg. There's plenty of seating, and even a gas fireplace for chillier nights available October through April. It's ideal for up to four guests and has two bedrooms with one queen bed in each room. It's a short drive to the Greenbrier River and the Greenbrier River Trail.
Book it for $158 a night.
6
A downtown home with a porch swing so you can take in all the fresh air
Airbnb/Lindsay
Transport yourself to simpler times at this cottage that has a porch where you can sit and actually hear the birds in the trees above. There are three bedrooms: two with a queen bed and one with two single beds. It's in the heart of Lewisburg, making it easy to walk wherever you need to go.
Book it for $181 a night.
