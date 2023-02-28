Al Roker Has An Understandable Reaction To Savannah Guthrie's Positive COVID Test

Tuesday was a tough day for “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, who tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time in a little over a year.

She started her morning hosting the NBC news show but signed off early to take a COVID test after realizing she didn’t feel so great.

Sheinelle Jones updated viewers that Guthrie’s test results were positive at the top of the 8 a.m. hour.

“So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery,” Jones said.

But it was the way Al Roker reacted to the sad news that turned it into a hilarious TV moment.

As Jones made the announcement, viewers could see Roker suddenly adopt the social distancing so common during the peak of the pandemic and slowly slide away from Jones and Carson Daly.

You can watch him below.

Savannah Guthrie had to leave the show this morning after testing positive for COVID-19 during the live TODAY broadcast. pic.twitter.com/6TYJlr0bs5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 28, 2023

Roker’s antics didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.

Al said I am not about to play with y’all https://t.co/2yFGO14EUs — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) February 28, 2023

When the teacher catches you and some friends goofing off and you back away slowly to escape https://t.co/8VzaV1UvU3 — Svetz (@Svetz17) February 28, 2023

They real jokey about this and I’m def with Al cause basically they should assume all of them have it until they don’t https://t.co/xNItuyzjL4 — A Year of Pleasures ✨ (@auntie_illy) February 28, 2023

Al Roker is every black employee that this situation happens to. https://t.co/zLXpaZlEc7 — 'Nata Edwards (@NataTheScribe) February 28, 2023

Al Roker trynna use PTO mid-broadcast >>>>>> https://t.co/JxtMAaPWvB — ✨Maybe: Princey.✨ (@cr0wnjewelz) February 28, 2023

Some people were miffed that Guthrie decided to come into the office when she wasn’t feeling well.

So she felt sick. Still went to work around everyone. Tested at work instead of at home before she showed up and then had to go anyway. 😐 https://t.co/A9380kwdAR — kayla (@kaylaflame) February 28, 2023

Guthrie first contracted the coronavirus in January 2022, and then again that May.

Guthrie’s sick day follows her co-host Hoda Kotb missing work on Monday, People noted.