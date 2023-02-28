Al Roker Has An Understandable Reaction To Savannah Guthrie's Positive COVID Test

Tuesday was a tough day for “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, who tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time in a little over a year.
She started her morning hosting the NBC news show but signed off early to take a COVID test after realizing she didn’t feel so great.
Sheinelle Jones updated viewers that Guthrie’s test results were positive at the top of the 8 a.m. hour.
“So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery,” Jones said.
But it was the way Al Roker reacted to the sad news that turned it into a hilarious TV moment.
As Jones made the announcement, viewers could see Roker suddenly adopt the social distancing so common during the peak of the pandemic and slowly slide away from Jones and Carson Daly.
You can watch him below.
Roker’s antics didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.
Some people were miffed that Guthrie decided to come into the office when she wasn’t feeling well.
Guthrie first contracted the coronavirus in January 2022, and then again that May.
Guthrie’s sick day follows her co-host Hoda Kotb missing work on Monday, People noted.
Kotb was still off the air on Tuesday, though NBC hasn’t publicly said whether she’s also ill or just taking time off.