Alan Arkin, Oscar-Winning Actor From 'Little Miss Sunshine,' Dead At 89

Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning actor from “Little Miss Sunshine,” has died. He was 89.

Variety reported that the Hollywood veteran died Thursday at his home in Carlsbad, California.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed to People in a statement Friday. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin received his first Oscar nod in 1967 for the lead role in “The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming.” He was nominated for Best Actor in 1969 for “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,” and won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for “Sunshine” in 2007.

He was nominated in the same category for “Argo” in 2013.

Arkin most recently co-starred opposite Michael Douglas in “The Kominsky Method.” He earned Emmy nominations for the Netflix series in 2019 and 2020, and received nods for the show from the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild in 2020 and 2021.

The decorated actor came from humble beginnings, however. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934. Arkin finished high school but dropped out of several colleges, including Bennington College in Vermont — which nonetheless lists him as an alumnus.

“They might have thrown me out,” Arkin told People in 1979. “I don’t remember.”