Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) may be all in for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the 2020 Democratic race.

But the congresswoman on Thursday assured “Late Night” host Seth Meyers she would get behind whoever wins the party’s nomination ― in a bid to vote President Donald Trump out of the White House.

The results of the Super Tuesday primaries effectively made the contest now between Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve said throughout this entire process that what is so important is that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is,” Ocasio-Cortez told Meyers.

“And I think it’s a two-way street,” she continued. “I’ve been concerned by some folks that say if Bernie’s the nominee, they won’t support him and the other way around.”

“Right now, November, you know, this is more important than all of us,” she added. “And we really need to make sure that we defeat Donald Trump at the polls, assuming, and knowing, how insane it’s going to get between now and then.”

Ocasio-Cortez formally endorsed Sanders, who she has previously credited with inspiring her entrance into politics, in October 2019.

“We deserve a president who understands that the corporate assault on our lives existed before Trump and it will exist after Trump,” she said at the time.

Sanders, meanwhile, on Thursday pledged at a rally at the Arizona state fairgrounds to support Biden if his rival won the nomination.

“Joe Biden is a decent guy, and I know if he wins the nomination, I will be there for him, and if I win, he will be there for me,” he said.

