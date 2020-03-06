Twitter Users Torch ‘Tone-Deaf’ Melania Trump Over Tennis Pavillion Brag

Melania Trump’s update on the construction of the White House’s tennis pavilion did not go down well.
The first lady on Thursday tweeted a series of pictures of herself — wearing a hard hat — supposedly overseeing the works:
Critics called Trump out over the timing of her post.
It came amid rising public anxiety over the spread of the coronavirus that has resulted in the deaths of 12 people in the U.S. so far. Federal health officials insist, however, that the overall risk to the public is still “low.”
“29 people were killed by a tornado in Tennessee, the world is shuddering as a pandemic expands and what is a tennis pavilion?” asked actor Mia Farrow.
Others suggested Trump was showing “real Marie Antoinette energy.”
