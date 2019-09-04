POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explains How Racism Works 'As Cover For The Con' In Trump Admin

The New York lawmaker broke down in a viral Twitter thread why "it's always about the con" with Donald Trump.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has explained why she believes “virtually every policy” that President Donald Trump pursues is actually a ruse to “personally enrich himself & his friends” ― and how racism works “as the cover for the con” because “corruption isn’t popular policy.”

“It’s always about the con,” she wrote Tuesday in a Twitter thread that’s now going viral. 

“That’s why addressing racism isn’t a ‘distraction’,” Ocasio-Cortez explained. “It’s key to understanding the hustle against working people.”

Check out the full thread here:

Ocasio-Cortez had earlier used a separate thread to call out the Trump administration for “grinding legal, documented immigration to a halt.”

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Twitter
CONVERSATIONS