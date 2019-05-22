Ali Wong’s really leaning in to her Chinese heritage ― in a way.

The comedian, who stars in upcoming rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” posted a video of herself in the green room of the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” practicing what she hilariously called a “sacred Chinese tradition.”

And if you know, you know.

“We do a tradition whenever I come on ‘Ellen,’” Wong says in the video, before grabbing the provided snacks in the room and throwing them in her bag. “Just taking things for our kids.”

Many Asian social media users commented on the post, saying they could definitely relate. The only complaint?

“I’d take the whole basket,” one commenter said.

Real.