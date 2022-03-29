Amy Schumer Says Kirsten Dunst ‘Was In On’ Oscar Seat Filler Joke

Amy Schumer has assured fans that she is familiar with the name Kirsten Dunst.

The comedian, who co-hosted the Academy Awards on Sunday, left a statement on her Instagram Story on Monday in response to the backlash she received for a badly timed bit she did with the “Power of the Dog” nominee at the Oscars ceremony.

Advertisement

In her post, Schumer clarified that the joke was not improvised and that Dunst had signed off on it.

“Hey, I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst,” she said, according to numerous media outlets and screenshots posted to social media. “I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on.”

Amy Schumer addresses the controversy over the Kirsten Dunst seatfiller joke via Instagram Stories: “Hey, I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that.” pic.twitter.com/fI3SFkOF1L — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 28, 2022

“Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that,” she added.

During the ceremony, the “Life & Beth” star decided to demonstrate what seat fillers do at the Oscars with Dunst and her partner, Jesse Plemons. Plemons and Dunst were both nominees for their roles in “The Power of the Dog.” It was also the first time both actors had ever received an Oscar nod. Neither won, however.

Advertisement

In her bit, Schumer identified Dunst as one of the show’s anonymous seat fillers and then pulled her out of her chair to send her away. She then took Dunst’s seat and leaned over to Plemons and said:

“Jesse, I loved you in ‘Power of the Dog.’”

“You know, that was my wife, Amy,” said Plemons, seemingly unamused.

“You’re married to that seat filler?” Schumer said.

Advertisement

Although it was unclear in the moment if the joke was planned, considering that it happened after “the slap,” a joke about there being a stigma against another actor’s wife fell flat with Oscar viewers.

More awkward moments at the Oscars: Amy Schumer, with one of the most unfunny jokes of all time, moved Kirsten Dunst out of her seat, calling her a "seat filler," prompting husband Jesse Plemons to say "you know that was my wife?" pic.twitter.com/GrTKLH8dfa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

Dunst has been open in the past about how she feels as if Hollywood doesn’t take her seriously as an actor, so many fans thought an unexpected joke questioning her worth would have been painful.