GOP loyalist Ana Navarro lamented during a “Late Show” appearance Thursday that the party has surrendered to “a president who’s pretending to be a Republican.”

“It feels like we’re in a little island of Republicans in exile ― Republicans who actually remember what Republican principles and Republican convictions used to be like,” Navarro, a CNN commentator known for her fiery on-air opposition to President Donald Trump, told host Stephen Colbert.

“There’s a lot of people who have compromised those principles and convictions in order to accommodate a man, a president, who’s pretending to be Republican and has no principles or convictions.”

Navarro said she has been a Republican since she was 8 years old, and “there’s no way in hell” Trump can make her reject the party. Trump, now the GOP’s de facto head, registered as a Republican only a few years before the 2016 election.

“He has staged not a hostile takeover, because there are willing fools and people willing to sell out their souls in order to go to a White House Christmas party,” Navarro said.