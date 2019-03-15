Anderson Cooper broke down President Donald Trump’s “serial dishonesty” over his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall on Thursday.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” noted how Trump has in recent months made one misstatement after another, repeatedly contradicted himself and attempted to give new meaning to certain terms in his desperate bid to build the barrier.

“Why quibble about what words actually mean when you can also redefine reality itself, which the president repeatedly does without much pushback from his party?” Cooper said.

Cooper’s comments came in a segment centered on the voting of a dozen GOP senators to cancel Trump’s national emergency on the border. Trump later vowed via Twitter to “VETO!” the move.