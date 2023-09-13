Anderson Cooper Exposes Kevin McCarthy's Hypocrisy With 2019 Tweet

Anderson Cooper on Tuesday highlighted how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) tone has radically changed on impeachment inquiries against sitting presidents.
The CNN anchor pointed to a 2019 tweet from McCarthy in which he declared an impeachment inquiry into then-President Donald Trump over Ukraine would require a full House vote.
See the tweet here:
McCarthy said a similar thing two weeks ago, Cooper noted with a caption of “saying one thing, doing another” on screen, when he told right-wing Breitbart News that an inquiry against President Joe Biden “would occur through a vote” on the House floor.
On Tuesday, though, McCarthy said he was directing House committees to launch the inquiry against Biden — without a vote of the House, which would most likely have failed — in what appeared to be an appeasement of the far-right Republicans who backed his protracted bid to become speaker.
Watch the full video here: