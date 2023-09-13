What's Hot

PoliticsJoe Biden Kevin McCarthyAnderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper Exposes Kevin McCarthy's Hypocrisy With 2019 Tweet

The CNN anchor spotted how the House speaker was “saying one thing, doing another."
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Anderson Cooper on Tuesday highlighted how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) tone has radically changed on impeachment inquiries against sitting presidents.

The CNN anchor pointed to a 2019 tweet from McCarthy in which he declared an impeachment inquiry into then-President Donald Trump over Ukraine would require a full House vote.

See the tweet here:

McCarthy said a similar thing two weeks ago, Cooper noted with a caption of “saying one thing, doing another” on screen, when he told right-wing Breitbart News that an inquiry against President Joe Biden “would occur through a vote” on the House floor.

On Tuesday, though, McCarthy said he was directing House committees to launch the inquiry against Biden — without a vote of the House, which would most likely have failed — in what appeared to be an appeasement of the far-right Republicans who backed his protracted bid to become speaker.

Watch the full video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot