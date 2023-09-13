Anderson Cooper Exposes Kevin McCarthy's Hypocrisy With 2019 Tweet

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Anderson Cooper on Tuesday highlighted how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) tone has radically changed on impeachment inquiries against sitting presidents.

The CNN anchor pointed to a 2019 tweet from McCarthy in which he declared an impeachment inquiry into then-President Donald Trump over Ukraine would require a full House vote.

Advertisement

See the tweet here:

Here are the facts:

1. Speaker Pelosi can't decide on impeachment unilaterally. It requires a full vote of the House of Representatives.

2. The House has voted three times on articles of impeachment. Each vote failed.

3. For Dems, this is all about politics. Not about facts. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 24, 2019

McCarthy said a similar thing two weeks ago, Cooper noted with a caption of “saying one thing, doing another” on screen, when he told right-wing Breitbart News that an inquiry against President Joe Biden “would occur through a vote” on the House floor.

On Tuesday, though, McCarthy said he was directing House committees to launch the inquiry against Biden — without a vote of the House, which would most likely have failed — in what appeared to be an appeasement of the far-right Republicans who backed his protracted bid to become speaker.

Watch the full video here: