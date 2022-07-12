With the second generation AirPods, you can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”



And if you really want to elevate your listening experience, go for the AirPods Pros. These sweat resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 21,000 ratings on Amazon for a score of 4.8 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. These also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.