HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or getting work done at your desk. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of Apple’s iconic earbuds, Amazon Prime Day is the best time to do so, because right now, you can get the second-generation AirPods for $89.99 (originally $99) and the AirPod Pros for $169.98 (originally $249).
With the second generation AirPods, you can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”
And if you really want to elevate your listening experience, go for the AirPods Pros. These sweat resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 21,000 ratings on Amazon for a score of 4.8 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. These also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.