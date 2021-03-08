Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor made a sweet appearance during his parents’ tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nearly 2-year-old son showed up in home video footage provided by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
In the video, Archie plays on the beach with Harry, Meghan and the family dogs, Pula and Guy, presumably near their new home in Southern California. Harry admitted how nice it’s been to be able to go out for walks and bike rides as a family, saying that’s something he’s not used to.
“To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and go for hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close, is just ...” he said.
“I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, something which I was never able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back and he’s got his arms out and he’s like ‘Oooh!’ Chatting, chatting, chatting, ‘palm tree, house’ and all this sort of stuff, and I do, I think to myself ‘Wow.’”
Meghan told Oprah their son is “on a roll” with new words and catchphrases.
“In the past couple of weeks, it has been ‘hydrate’ which is just hysterical,” she said. Harry added that Archie tells people to “drive safe” whenever they leave the house.
The last time we heard from the little guy was during his parents’ Archewell Audio holiday special on Spotify in December.
Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, is set to become a big brother this year, as Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child, a baby girl.
