Arnold Schwarzenegger Pokes Fun At Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracies

Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks that some right-wingers might need a reality check.
In a Variety interview published Tuesday, the former California governor addressed the questionable notion that singer Taylor Swift is part of some Super Bowl scheme to boost President Joe Biden’s popularity.
“Remember, everything is a plant,” the Republican told the outlet as he laughed, suggesting that the conspiracy theory du jour is ridiculous but “entertaining.”
“COVID was a plant. The vaccine was the plant. Of course, she’s also a plant and the team that wins is a plant,” added the actor, referring to theories around COVID-19 and Swift.
Sarcastically parroting right-wing paranoia, Schwarzenegger warned: “There are agents everywhere. The CIA is operating everything. I can see it very clearly how everything is a plant.”
He added that the theorizing around Swift “doesn’t surprise me.”
Though Schwarzenegger was critical of the right’s conspiratorial side, last fall he told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he still believes in the power of the Republican party and its lawmakers.
“I don’t look at them as kind of crazies like some people do,” he said during a “Meet the Press” interview. “There are some that are extreme, but there’s no reason to villainize anybody.”
Conservative media has recently gotten riled up over the theory that Swift is a Democratic operative using her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce in a ploy to endorse Biden after a rigged Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Swift conspiracies started to gain steam after The New York Times reported that the Biden camp was eager for an endorsement from the pop superstar.