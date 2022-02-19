Popular items from this list
An instructional yoga mat for days when you just can’t make it to yoga class.
A weighted sports hoop that’ll make you feel like you’re back in middle school P.E. Strengthening your hips, abs, and legs has never been more fun.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A compact folding treadmill that works well for apartments
Promising review
: "I have had this treadmill for two months now and have used it for 45 minutes almost every day. This treadmill, while not comparable to a $2,000 commercial-grade treadmill, certainly does everything I need it to do. It is very quiet and does not interfere with the TV if I'm watching it.
It is sturdy and well constructed. There is a ledge for an iPad or Kindle should I wish to read while walking. And at the end of my walk, I know how long I've walked, how far I've walked and how many calories I've burned. I can also monitor my heart rate as I walk.
I was initially going to pay for someone to come out to assemble it, but after reading reviews, decided my husband and I could do it ourselves. Believe me, there is no need to pay to have it assembled. It was a breeze and took us less than an hour.
All in all, I would definitely recommend this treadmill to anyone looking for one that is no-frill and low price." — Margo Rizzardini
Get it from Amazon for $387.23.
By the way, you may want to consider picking up a treadmill mat to put underneath your machine to not only protect your floor but also prevent dust from entering the belts and mechanical parts. This is the one I used with the Xterra TR150 (the medium size)
and it held up well for me over the years.
A set of dumbbells with a stand
This particular set comes with pairs of weights in 5, 8 and 12 pounds, though you can get lighter-weight sets as well. I have the 32-pound set of dumbbells, and they're sturdy, attractive, and have a good grip to them. Having a few different sizes on hand is helpful for switching between different sets of moves.Promising review:
"These weights are great! I bought these for home workouts, and the three different weight options are perfect for me to do a variety of different workout types. The texture of the rubber really helps out with gripping and holding onto them easily. I live in a small apartment, and they don't take up that much room, which is a huge plus for me.
Honestly, for the price, you really can't pass these up. I do find the stand to be a bit on the flimsy side, but that doesn't take away from the weights serving their purpose. 10/10 would recommend for getting your home gym started." — SM
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three set varieties).
A Kettle Gryp (as seen on Shark Tank!) that converts your dumbbell into a kettlebell
Promising review:
"Just about any kettle exercise can be done with this adapter, though common sense notes you’ll need to be careful when doing kettlebell swings due to the width of the dumbbell swinging between one’s legs/knees. This is extremely strong and durable. The enclosed dumbbell doesn’t slide around or spin: It stays put while you’re going through your motion.
I use the Kettle Gryp with my Bowflex select 552 dumbbells. The entire assembly stays rock-hard and stable, just like a real cast iron kettlebell. It’s perfect for me in my tiny apartment, since I have neither the space nor desire to bring more expensive equipment into my home
." — Jmp1nJakFl@shGet it from Amazon for $29.95.
A speed jump rope to help you master your double-unders and get your heart pumping
Promising review:
"I purchased this rope being new to CrossFit-style workouts and looking to improve on my single under skills with the hopes of working up to double unders. I'm no expert (have not picked up a jump rope since elementary school), but I love having a rope at home to practice with that I can size to my needs.
This feels like a quality product and I prefer it to the ones available at my gym." — Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in nine colors).
A cordless jump rope if space is more of an issue than speed
Promising review:
"Wow, what a cool product. We needed a cordless jump rope to work out in the house. This is perfect. It is weighted enough to give you the feel of an actual jump rope without hitting the ceiling or tripping over the ropes. Definitely worth having and at a great price." — Susie Buetow
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
A portable strider that can be used while sitting or standing
Promising review:
"I'm extremely happy with this. I was worried it would be too wimpy and the stride would be too small, but it's absolutely perfect for me. I love the portability and the fact that I'm not trapped on a big machine.
I get a better workout from the mini elliptical and it takes up less space." — Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
A doorway exercise bar that's great for small spaces.
It comes with the hardware you need to mount it; all you need is a screwdriver or drill! You can also mount it using the adjustable tension if you'd rather not screw the brackets into your door frame (this depends on how much weight you're planning to put on it). It also comes with two discreet little plugs for attaching at the bottom of your door frame for sit-ups.Promising review:
"Very solid once installed. The little sit-up nubs that are included are a great idea; makes it easy to move the bar to a low position for those. The whole design seems quite hardy, and the way it telescopes should prevent any sudden releases if you keep an eye on the tension (and don't install it in a way that will bias toward loosening as you use it). The adjustable grips are handy, too." — TatteredKing
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
An interactive Plankpad designed to work your entire body and build strength
Promising review:
"I love it! The design is clean and simple. The games are basic, but still keep me in a plank longer than normal. I like the workout part, basically 30-second intervals of different exercises, you pick how many 30-second segments you want to do at a time.
There is a daily challenge, too. I would be bored to tears after one 40-second regular plank [but now] I do over six minutes plus at each session on this and you really feel it strengthening your core." — Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $90.30.
Promising review:
"I am very new to yoga and this yoga mat is extremely helpful while in class, so I am not constantly having to stare at the instructors the entire time. It also helps outside of class when practicing different yoga poses. It's also very comfortable without being too heavy!!! I definitely recommend this mat to anyone new to yoga!!!
" — Michaela
Get it from Amazon for $31.97 (available in six colors).
While you're at it, you may want to grab a yoga strap
and yoga blocks
to provide extra stability and help you work on more complex stretches.
This is the 3B hoop, designed for adults and kids between 100 and 160 pounds. Be sure to consult the chart on the listing for the proper hoop for your height and weight, and check out the Sports Hoop store page
for more info and other versions.Promising review:
It's taller and heavier than I expected, but I tell you one dang thing, it freakin' works! You can only do it a few minutes at a time until you build up your tummy muscles but, man oh man, will you ever build your abs with this thing.
It's easy to do because the weight of it helps swing it around without falling to your knees as you swing your hips round and round." — Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $41.90.
A TRX suspension training system for bodyweight training at home or on the go
It comes with a suspension training strap, indoor/outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster and a mesh bag.Promising review:
"I don't always have the time/inclination to go to the gym, and having this at home allows me to get in a proper workout without leaving the house. It's just a fun way to try new things and use muscles that you wouldn't be able to otherwise. I can't do pistol squats in real life, but I can with this thing!
It's incredibly easy to use and to adjust." — Cersar
Get it from Amazon for $129.95 (available in two colors).
A pair of core sliders designed to slide with ease as you perform core-centric moves
The sliders are double-sided, with a foam side for hard surfaces like wood and tile and a smooth plastic side for carpet and rugs.Promising review:
"I’ve been in fitness for years and have used many different devices for core workouts. The felt on wooden floors had just enough grip to stay where you needed when you applied pressure. The plastic side has just enough of a bump to allow for comfortable hand placement as well.
Solid build quality." — Amazon customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.89 (available in five colors).
A slightly more compact stationary bike
Promising review:
"This bike is easy to assemble, which works out good for a person like me who is not very patient. I like the color too, it sort of adds an accent in my house with this black and red color, but it is not too big to take too much space in the house (that was my worry before we assembled it). It is comfortable to ride on, enough padding on the seat, and definitely an excellent tool to work out and burn some extra calories!
" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $219.49 when you clip the coupon on the listing.
A portable elliptical with adjustable tension and even a tiny monitor
Promising review:
"I love this elliptical. I use it standing, and since my apartment is very small, I needed something that would help me move while not taking up a lot of space.
I have my laptop set up to where I can watch shows while working out, and if you kick up the resistance pretty high, you can get a great workout. Also, it makes you use more of your body to balance than normal ellipticals with the arms, so what you miss in length or stride you get by using more of your core to work out and stay balanced on it. I also am terrible at putting stuff together, but I set this up in 20 minutes. So far it’s very quiet, but I make sure to wipe down the bottom plate before I use it to keep dust and pet hair off it. This little elliptical is a great addition to my tiny space — I love it!" — Leanna Lang
Get it from Amazon for $115.98+ (available in three colors).
A pair of adjustable ankle weights to help you increase the difficulty of home workouts
Promising review:
"These are absolutely amazing....extremely well made, sturdy, and will definitely last me a long time. I use them as ankle/leg weights and arms weights, and they're way better than the Danskin ones I used to have that came apart in no time. This brand is worth the price. I use them every day for strengthening my legs and arms and place them on my shoulders as I do various squat exercises. Great for at-home use or anyone trying to lose weight, tone up, or rehabilitate... love them!" — Sccali
Get it from Amazon for $19.54+ (available in two weights and five colors).
The Mirror, a splurge-worthy piece of equipment you can seamlessly add to your wall
This is one of those things I'd seen ads for and honestly thought I'd never buy, but I finally caved in and splurged on The Mirror a couple of months ago after realizing I seriously needed to ramp up my fitness routine. I've been using it in my little New York City apartment ever since and am so grateful to have it for my at-home workouts. The nearest gym is a 20-minute walk, so it's been such a game-changer to be able to jump into a workout 10 feet away from my work desk. There are more than 20 different types of workouts you can load up using The Mirror's companion app, including boxing, Pilates, barre, yoga, cardio bootcamps and even meditation, and I've had a blast trying out a bunch of new workouts I've never done before. Thankfully, you don't need to be a longtime gym-goer to get use out of The Mirror, as there are a ton of beginner- and intermediate-level classes that really focus on helping you practice proper form and build endurance, and new classes are added all the time. The trainers are super personable and encouraging, and I've found it so much easier to follow along to them and actually learn new moves compared to just watching YouTube videos. They really coach you through each move to ensure you're doing it properly, even if you're just watching a playback instead of joining a live class.
It's a pricey investment to be sure, but you get a ton of value out of The Mirror, especially if you're just beginning your fitness journey. The fact that it's so sleek and leans (or hangs) flat against your wall and doubles as a normal full-length mirror when you're not working out is a nice plus.
Do note that shipping and installation are free! When I got my Mirror, they carried it up three flights of stairs to my apartment and set everything up so it was immediately ready to go.Get the basic package from The Mirror for $1,495+ (also available in various bundles with workout supplies from Lululemon, though personally I just got the basic package).
A set of resistance exercise bands
The set includes five bands: black is 30 pounds, blue is 20 pounds, red is 40 pounds, green is 50 pounds and yellow is 10 pounds. Plus, you get two handles.Promising review
: "I'm a major gym enthusiast. Working out is an essential part of my life. When the pandemic hit and my gym was closed until further notice, I was not very happy. Due to the lack of space in my apartment, a decent-sized weight rack was out of the question. Thank goodness a friend of mine suggested resistance bands such as these. I've been able to maintain my daily workout routine
. You would think they'd take some getting used to when you're used to a typical gym set up, but the kit includes a small booklet filled with band workouts that target specific muscle groups
. Makes for a great starter set at a decent price." — Lawrence
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two varieties).
A slide board for low-impact at-home cardio and total body conditioning
Brrrn
is a New York City-based small biz that also offers a monthly subscription with on-demand fitness classes designed for the Brrrn Board.Promising review
: "Love it!!! It’s exactly what I was looking for! Commercial-grade quality. The studio I used to be a personal trainer at had a professional-grade slide board; I was hoping this one would be as sturdy as that one, and I’m not disappointed at all!
It’s extremely study and high quality! I love that it came with the spray and wipes." — Angela M.
Get it from Amazon for $229.99+ (available in a 5-foot version or one that expands up to 6 feet).
A no-slip leather medicine ball you can reach for
Promising review:
"I purchased this medicine ball to add to my growing home gym. I know Champion is a quality company, and I saw the price of the 9/10-pound ball and couldn’t pass it up. I wanted a real old-school medicine ball, and this one is that. At first when I unboxed it and took off the plastic, I felt a bunch of sand and got worried. That is completely normal. The ball was in perfect condition and felt exactly the way I wanted it to feel. I’ve already used it twice and it’s perfect. Good quality, no odd smells, great feel when you are holding it. Perfect size and weight, too
. It will definitely last! I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. I will definitely be purchasing a heavier version of this same ball to add to my gym in the next month or so. Thanks for being exactly like described and still making the quality we all care about! I appreciate that. I definitely recommend this medicine ball!" — B&L
Get it from Amazon for $22.03+ (available in in eight colors and different weights, from 6–22 pounds).