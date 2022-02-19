The Mirror, a splurge-worthy piece of equipment you can seamlessly add to your wall

This is one of those things I'd seen ads for and honestly thought I'd never buy, but I finally caved in and splurged on The Mirror a couple of months ago after realizing I seriously needed to ramp up my fitness routine. I've been using it in my little New York City apartment ever since and am so grateful to have it for my at-home workouts. The nearest gym is a 20-minute walk, so it's been such a game-changer to be able to jump into a workout 10 feet away from my work desk. There are more than 20 different types of workouts you can load up using The Mirror's companion app, including boxing, Pilates, barre, yoga, cardio bootcamps and even meditation, and I've had a blast trying out a bunch of new workouts I've never done before. Thankfully, you don't need to be a longtime gym-goer to get use out of The Mirror, as there are a ton of beginner- and intermediate-level classes that really focus on helping you practice proper form and build endurance, and new classes are added all the time. The trainers are super personable and encouraging, and I've found it so much easier to follow along to them and actually learn new moves compared to just watching YouTube videos. They really coach you through each move to ensure you're doing it properly, even if you're just watching a playback instead of joining a live class.It's a pricey investment to be sure, but you get a ton of value out of The Mirror, especially if you're just beginning your fitness journey. The fact that it's so sleek and leans (or hangs) flat against your wall and doubles as a normal full-length mirror when you're not working out is a nice plus.Do note that shipping and installation are free! When I got my Mirror, they carried it up three flights of stairs to my apartment and set everything up so it was immediately ready to go.