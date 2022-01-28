Ayesha and Stephen Curry are hosting a celebrity couple game show together, and they recently gave fans a first look at it.

The restaurateur and the Golden State Warriors star each shared the official trailer for their HBO Max show, “About Last Night,” on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday.

The trailer featured cameos from a number of celebrities, including Niecy Nash, Terry Crews and Bobby Lee.

Toward the beginning of the clip, Stephen gives a toast to his celebrity guests, saying, “To an amazing night full of competition and getting to know each other a little bit better.”

The game show, which is produced by the Currys, will feature three celebrity couples as they “go head-to-head in relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best,” a press release for the new series stated.

The winning couple will face off against the Currys in a bonus round to compete for an additional donation of their choice, the announcement said.

“About Last Night” premieres on the streaming service on Feb. 10.

Stephen and Ayesha wed in 2011 and have three children: Riley, Ryan and Canon.

The couple was recently subjected to online rumors that they had an open relationship. Ayesha reportedly shot down the rumors earlier this month, according to screenshots of a since-deleted Instagram comment.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?” she wrote in the comments section of one of her posts, according to TMZ and the Shade Room. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”