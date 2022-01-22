Stephen Curry Hits New Career First Weeks After Making NBA History

Stephen Curry has reached a new career first just weeks after making NBA history.
The Golden State Warriors star made the winning shot as the final buzzer went off during a game against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco on Friday night. It was Curry’s first buzzer-beater, and secured his team’s win against the Rockets, 105-103.
Curry celebrated the milestone in an on-court interview after the game, saying ”’Bout time I made one.”
“That’s the first one,” he said, before screaming with excitement.
Curry has been celebrating a number of career highlights recently.
The Warriors guard made NBA history last month when he broke the league’s all-time 3-point record during a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer during that game, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who previously held the record with 2,973 3-pointers in his career.
Chicago Sky star Candace Parker tweeted at that time that Curry has “changed the way we even view basketball.”