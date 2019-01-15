Parents have all sorts of criteria when it comes to choosing a baby name. They may want to honor a particular family member, make a nod to their cultural heritage or pick a first name that goes well with a specific middle name.
It’s also very common to want to stick to a certain first letter. The letter ‘J’ is a popular one ― from top names like James and Julia to fast-rising options like Jasper and Joelle.
We’ve rounded up 100 baby names that start with the letter ‘J.’ Although we’ve broken them down into gendered lists, some of these names are popular for both boys and girls. Keep scrolling for your J-inspiration.
Girls
Jane
Jolie
Jordana
Janelle
July
Jocelyn
Juliette
Jessa
Josie
Juniper
Janis
Jade
January
Jemma
Jana
Jodie
Jolene
Jasmine
Journey
June
Janine
Jenavieve
Joy
Jenna
Jemima
Julia
Jillian
Janet
Justine
Josefina
Juno
Juliana
Jaya
Jeanna
Josephine
Janie
Jacqueline
Jamila
Junie
Joanna
Jessica
Jayla
Jordyn
Julissa
Jimena
Jamie
Janvier
Jennifer
Joelle
Jubilee
Boys
Jasper
Julian
Josiah
Jett
Jonah
Jacques
Jameson
Joaquin
Johann
Jeremiah
Joran
Jai
Jensen
Judd
Jax
Jackson
Justice
Job
Jarvis
Jethro
Jarrett
Jamil
Joshua
Jacob
Judge
Jason
Jesse
Jefferson
Jerome
Justin
Jared
Jordan
James
Julio
Jack
Jeremy
Jagger
Jace
Joseph
Johnson
Jove
Jayden
Jeffrey
Javier
Jose
Joel
Jonas
Jaron
Jacoby
John