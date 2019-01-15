Alex Cao via Getty Images June, Julian, Jax, Janelle, Josie and more -- here's a bunch of names for babies that start with "J."

Parents have all sorts of criteria when it comes to choosing a baby name. They may want to honor a particular family member, make a nod to their cultural heritage or pick a first name that goes well with a specific middle name.

It’s also very common to want to stick to a certain first letter. The letter ‘J’ is a popular one ― from top names like James and Julia to fast-rising options like Jasper and Joelle.

We’ve rounded up 100 baby names that start with the letter ‘J.’ Although we’ve broken them down into gendered lists, some of these names are popular for both boys and girls. Keep scrolling for your J-inspiration.

Girls

Jane

Jolie

Jordana

Janelle

July

Jocelyn

Juliette

Jessa

Josie

Juniper

Janis

Jade

January

Jemma

Jana

Jodie

Jolene

Jasmine

Journey

June

Janine

Jenavieve

Joy

Jenna

Jemima

Julia

Jillian

Janet

Justine

Josefina

Juno

Juliana

Jaya

Jeanna

Josephine

Janie

Jacqueline

Jamila

Junie

Joanna

Jessica

Jayla

Jordyn

Julissa

Jimena

Jamie

Janvier

Jennifer

Joelle

Jubilee

Boys

Jasper

Julian

Josiah

Jett

Jonah

Jacques

Jameson

Joaquin

Johann

Jeremiah

Joran

Jai

Jensen

Judd

Jax

Jackson

Justice

Job

Jarvis

Jethro

Jarrett

Jamil

Joshua

Jacob

Judge

Jason

Jesse

Jefferson

Jerome

Justin

Jared

Jordan

James

Julio

Jack

Jeremy

Jagger

Jace

Joseph

Johnson

Jove

Jayden

Jeffrey

Javier

Jose

Joel

Jonas

Jaron

Jacoby