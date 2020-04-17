Jeremy Paige

A lot of us have discovered something new about ourselves while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic: It is possible to eat your weight in banana bread while self-isolating.

Once a week, you go to the grocery to stock up on essentials, including a bunch of bananas, with the hope that you’ll actually eat them all. But each and every week, there’s always one or two left that have ripened past the point of enjoyment. So you join the rest of the internet and start making banana bread. A lot of it.

But everyone’s got a limit. When it’s time to find something else to do with all those leftover ’naners, head to your pantry for brownie mix. Bingo! You can make banana brownies. Actually, banana brownies with a peanut butter swirl.

Bananas naturally have a lot of fat in them, making them the perfect substitute for other sources of fat in baking ― in this case, the oil or butter. Banana brownies aren’t necessarily “healthy,” but they use a healthier fat alternative.

Making these guys couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is combine one box of brownie mix with 1 cup of mashed bananas, a little milk and two eggs. That’s it. If you don’t have milk, you can use water, but the milk adds richness. When you’re adding the mashed bananas, just be sure they’re finely mashed without any lumps. This will help to ensure a consistent texture when baking.

You can stir a handful of chocolate chips into the batter and drizzle the top with peanut butter before baking, but feel free to leave that part out if you don’t have any on hand.

Also, don’t worry if you don’t have a boxed mix at home. Below you’ll find a recipe for a homemade version, too.

Peanut Butter Swirl Banana Brownies (boxed version)

Ingredients

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup finely mashed banana (about 2 bananas)

1/4 cup milk

1 box brownie mix

1 cup chocolate chips, optional

1/4 cup melted peanut butter

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9x9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, mashed banana and milk until thoroughly combined.

3. Add the brownie mix and stir until combined.

4. Stir in the chocolate chips (if using) and pour batter into prepared dish.

5. Drizzle peanut butter over the top, then use a butter knife to gently swirl it into the batter, running the knife lengthwise and crosswise through layers.

6. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the dish comes out clean.

7. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Peanut Butter Swirl Banana Brownies (from scratch version)

Ingredients

4 tablespoons butter

1⅓ cups chocolate chips, divided

1/2 cup finely mashed banana

3 large eggs, beaten

1½ cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

1/4 cup brewed coffee

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup chocolate chips, optional

1/4 cup melted peanut butter

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

2. Add butter and 1/3 cup chocolate chips in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk together and cook until chocolate and butter are melted and evenly combined.

3. Pour mixture into a large bowl and let cool for about 5 minutes.

4. Whisk in bananas, eggs, sugar, vanilla and coffee until combined.

5. Gently fold in the in cocoa powder, flour and salt.

6. Stir in the chocolate chips (if using) and pour batter into prepared dish.

7. Drizzle peanut butter over the top, then use a butter knife to gently swirl it into the batter, running the knife lengthwise and crosswise through layers.

8. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the dish comes out clean.

9. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

