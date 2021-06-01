Gen. Barry McCaffrey Slams Michael Flynn's 'Extremely Dangerous' Call For A Coup

Retired four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey on Monday slammed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn for calling for a Myanmar-like coup in America during a QAnon conference last weekend.

“This is harmful. This is putting the country at risk,” McCaffrey said on MSNBC. “I have never heard anything like this, probably in the last hundred years. This kind of, just completely irresponsible, provocative language.”

(Watch the interview in the video above.)

McCaffrey predicted the Department of Justice was going to be “hard-pressed not to consider whether this language is criminal in nature.”

Flynn, Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser, made the statement at the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” conference in Texas, where he was the keynote speaker. During a question-and-answer session, he called for an American coup.

“I wanna know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” asked an unidentified member of the audience, who described himself as a “simple Marine. (He pronounced the name of the nation as “Minnimar.”)

“No reason,” Flynn responded to wild screams of approval. “It should happen.”

The Myanmar coup is particularly popular with the QAnon crowd because the military justified its violent takeover from the civilian government in late January with unproven claims of “election fraud.” Far-right message boards hail the violent takeover and many say the same thing should happen in the U.S. to reinstate Trump in the White House.

By April, the Myanmar military had killed more than 700 protesters. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the actual number of those killed is likely much higher.

Army Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who was fired from the National Security Council by the Trump administration after his twin, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, testified in the Ukraine impeachment hearings, described Flynn’s coup remarks as seditious. He tweeted that Flynn should be called back to active duty so that he can be court-martialed. Vindman said that he would be “happy to prosecute this case.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) also posted a message on Twitter responding to Flynn’s comments:

No American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States. https://t.co/dpa20pLG4n — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 31, 2021

Last year, Flynn retweeted a call for Trump to keep the White House by force, and reportedly urged Trump to use the Insurrection Act to declare martial law to stay in power.

A message posted Sunday on a Telegram account apparently linked to Flynn (he is barred from Twitter) insisted that his incendiary remarks had been manipulated by the media and that his support for a coup was a “boldface fabrication:

Screen Shot of Telegram post. Screen shot of Telegram post linked to Michael Flynn.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist attorney Sydney Powell, who is currently being sued for $1.3 billion for lying about Dominion voting machines, also insisted Monday that Flynn’s comment’s had been “grossly distorted.”

Flynn resigned after just 22 days as Trump’s national security adviser following reports that he had lied about his contact with a Russian official. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his secret dealings with Russian ambassador to the U.S. and suspected spy Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition, then battled to withdraw his plea.

Trump pardoned Flynn in November after he lost the election. Flynn maintains his military title and collects a full pension.