BBC News Trashes Manchester United In A Vicious Blooper

Even BBC News is kicking Manchester United when it’s down.
A graphic saying “Manchester United are rubbish” appeared on-screen Tuesday during a report on the French Open and remained on the news ticker for several seconds.
Advertisement
The BBC’s Annita McVeigh later apologized, chalking the blooper up to a trainee learning to post updates for the news ticker accidentally publishing a random thought.
While the comment wasn’t appreciated by many of the Man U faithful, some viewers hailed the statement as accurate.
Manchester United, a traditional soccer power, finished sixth in the Premier League while hiring its fifth manager since 2013, when it last won the league title.
Advertisement
Advertisement