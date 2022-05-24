BBC News Trashes Manchester United In A Vicious Blooper

Even BBC News is kicking Manchester United when it’s down.

A graphic saying “Manchester United are rubbish” appeared on-screen Tuesday during a report on the French Open and remained on the news ticker for several seconds.

Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker? pic.twitter.com/fofbiGyMfs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

Advertisement

The BBC’s Annita McVeigh later apologized, chalking the blooper up to a trainee learning to post updates for the news ticker accidentally publishing a random thought.

UPDATE: BBC News have apologised.



They say that a trainee was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/OkjPIkJAoo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

While the comment wasn’t appreciated by many of the Man U faithful, some viewers hailed the statement as accurate.

Manchester United, a traditional soccer power, finished sixth in the Premier League while hiring its fifth manager since 2013, when it last won the league title.

Advertisement

No need to apologise. All of us United fans agree 😂 — Seáquon (@SeanThornton69) May 24, 2022

This would've been the perfect time for the ticker to flash up "They ARE rubbish though" pic.twitter.com/f2IKaUd1SR — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) May 24, 2022

After this season, noone can argue. — Name cannot be blank (@DeusExSi) May 24, 2022

the truth shall set you free 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Richard Mabala (@MabalaMakengeza) May 24, 2022

.. but it’s BBC news and it’s true 🤷🏽‍♂️🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Chaz Legion (@schitzso) May 24, 2022

Advertisement