BBC News Trashes Manchester United In A Vicious Blooper

The network blamed the blunder on a trainee who accidentally published a random thought on the news ticker.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Even BBC News is kicking Manchester United when it’s down.

A graphic saying “Manchester United are rubbish” appeared on-screen Tuesday during a report on the French Open and remained on the news ticker for several seconds.

The BBC’s Annita McVeigh later apologized, chalking the blooper up to a trainee learning to post updates for the news ticker accidentally publishing a random thought.

While the comment wasn’t appreciated by many of the Man U faithful, some viewers hailed the statement as accurate.

Manchester United, a traditional soccer power, finished sixth in the Premier League while hiring its fifth manager since 2013, when it last won the league title.

