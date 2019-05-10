Ben Shapiro To Chairman Of Britain's Most-Read Right Wing Magazine: 'You're On The Left'

“The argument, I guess here, is that would you kill baby Hitler?” said Shapiro said in what appeared to be a response to a question submitted online. “And the truth is that no pro-life person on earth would kill baby Hitler, because baby Hitler wasn’t Hitler, adult Hitler was Hitler. Baby Hitler was a baby. What you presumably want to do with baby Hitler is take baby Hitler out of baby Hitler’s house and move baby Hitler into a better house where he would not grow up to be Hitler, right? That’s the idea.”

The 35-year-old’s appearance on BBC was contested by some on social media who argued that they didn’t understand why he was continuing to get a platform.

Rob Burley, an editor of BBC Live Political Programmes on Twitter, tweeted an explanation for Shapiro’s appearance, saying that because Shapiro is so “hugely influential, particularly among young people worldwide,” the BBC couldn’t ignore him and had to “do our job and challenge with tough questions put by [Neil].”

“Shapiro is actually ‘platformed’ when he speaks, unchallenged, to 5.2million on Facebook, 2.1m on Twitter and 1.5m on Instagram. If you are worried about this you should watch this very tough interview,” said Burley.

He went on to say that in addition to his bestselling book and YouTube followers, Shapiro’s podcast was the second most listened to in the United States in March 2019 and that these are “all platforms where he puts ideas out there unchallenged.”

“He is not being normalised in this interview but challenged for views many regard as disturbing and extreme. These views are getting into the phones and computers of millions. Too many, we think, to ignore. So we asked [Neil] to interview him. Please watch the interview,” he insisted.