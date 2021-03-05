Bernie Sanders Wants To Pass A COVID-19 Relief Bill So Young People Can Date Again

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to pass a COVID-19 relief bill as soon as possible so that America’s youth can get back to dating.

This was one of several concerns addressed by Sanders on the Senate floor Friday as he advocated for a bill amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and spoke about the rise of social isolation, mental illness and suicidal ideation over the course of a year defined by the coronavirus.

“You’ve got young people who want to go to school, who want to socialize, want to date, want to do things that young people do,” the senator said. “And they can’t do it and have been unable to do that for the last year, and that has resulted in a very sharp increase in mental illness in this country.”

Sanders also mentioned the plight of elderly Americans who have been unable to interact with their grandchildren and other extended family members due to COVID-19 restrictions, emphasizing that it has been an “awful year” for people of all ages.

Nevertheless, Sanders’ concern for the romantic prospects of America’s youth struck a chord across social media, and Twitter users chimed in with applause.

.@BernieSanders isn't just trying to get you healthcare. He's trying to get you some action. pic.twitter.com/hvFnwcTb8k — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) March 5, 2021

And after all the action people are going to be getting after this vaccine, universal healthcare will be very important. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) March 5, 2021

Bernie Sanders wants you guys to get laid and you're all disappointing him https://t.co/Ndu8gl7NFt — Female Body Respector (@TheEpicDept) March 5, 2021

Bernie Sanders really watching out for the interests of my grandmother, who is very adamant I have a baby in her lifetime. — Tara Golshan (@taragolshan) March 5, 2021

bernie demanding COVID relief: pic.twitter.com/Ugf81z9aIs — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) March 5, 2021

Bernie Sanders:Let me clear this bill needs to pass immediately you look tired you need to eat more are you dating anyone — 🕳⚰️💨 (@hedlike_a_hole) March 5, 2021

Glad Bernie believes in my dating potential even if I don’t — SJ (@sjpanda7) March 5, 2021

There's an irony to one of the oldest members in the Senate being most in touch with Americas (left-leaning) youth. — Nuntius (@Ad_Nuntium) March 5, 2021

Someone, somewhere, is irrationally angry at this man for giving a damn about young people — Joe ‘Listen Fat’ Lowden (@JoeLoudGuy) March 5, 2021

Mental health insurance claims for U.S. teenagers aged 13-18 have spiked during the pandemic, according to a Fair Health report released on Tuesday, which points to an increase in a number of conditions, including substance use disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

Roughly 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, a rise from 1 in 10 in 2019, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.