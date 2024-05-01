It used to be that all the best and most effective air purifiers were large, clunky, wildly expensive eyesores — but these days, that couldn’t be further from the truth. High-performing air purifiers come in all shapes, sizes and price points, making it easier than ever to rid your home of pollutants, smells, allergens, dander, dust and more. Here at HuffPost, we’ve covered quite a range of air purifier options for our readers, including the best ones under $150, the highest-rated HEPA purifiers at Amazon, the best air purifiers for small spaces and much more.

We combed the data based on our previous coverage to find out which ones are HuffPost reader favorites, and it turns out that there are quite a few you can’t get enough of. And while HuffPost readers overwhelmingly favor the Levoit Core purifier (regardless of whether or not it’s on sale), it has some stiff competition from other popular brands.

Below, we’ve rounded up the air purifiers our readers are scooping up in droves. Don’t wait until your air quality dips to scramble around trying to get a purifier delivered. It’s an essential home item that can help keep you and your family healthy year-round.