ToLife air purifier

While the price of this powerful air filter might seem too good to be true, the reviews (and its popularity among HuffPost readers ) speak for themselves. It can clean up to 1,095 square feet, making it perfect for large open spaces. Not only can it help to remove tiny air particles like dust, pollen and dander, but it also has a UV lamp that acts as a sterilizer, working to kill the germs in the air. It features an air quality indicator light that lets you know how bad (or good) your air quality is in real-time and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. It also has four timer functions that can be set on a recurring schedule and is available in four colors.