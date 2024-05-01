Shoppinghomeair purifiers

These Are HuffPost Readers' Favorite Air Purifiers Of All Time

Here are our readers’ top picks when it comes to the best home air purifiers.
It used to be that all the best and most effective air purifiers were large, clunky, wildly expensive eyesores — but these days, that couldn’t be further from the truth. High-performing air purifiers come in all shapes, sizes and price points, making it easier than ever to rid your home of pollutants, smells, allergens, dander, dust and more. Here at HuffPost, we’ve covered quite a range of air purifier options for our readers, including the best ones under $150, the highest-rated HEPA purifiers at Amazon, the best air purifiers for small spaces and much more.

We combed the data based on our previous coverage to find out which ones are HuffPost reader favorites, and it turns out that there are quite a few you can’t get enough of. And while HuffPost readers overwhelmingly favor the Levoit Core purifier (regardless of whether or not it’s on sale), it has some stiff competition from other popular brands.

Below, we’ve rounded up the air purifiers our readers are scooping up in droves. Don’t wait until your air quality dips to scramble around trying to get a purifier delivered. It’s an essential home item that can help keep you and your family healthy year-round.

1
Amazon
Levoit Core 300-P air purifier
It doesn't get much more popular or highly rated than this sleek Levoit purifier. It's a super-effective HEPA filtration system that not only targets pollutants like smog and smoke, but also pet dander, hair and other allergens. It features stand-out details like a soft and quiet night mode and the ability to turn the LED light off so you can run it while you sleep without being disturbed by additional brightness. It’s suited for rooms up to 1,095 square feet. Time and again, it's the top-purchased purifier for HuffPost readers. It's available in two colors.
$84.95+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
The Blueair 411a Max air purifier
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian (and a whole lot of HuffPost readers) own this HEPA air purifier and love it. It helps quickly clear Zovickian's bedroom air from pet dander, smog and pollen, and she loves being able to toggle between its four modes when she need lighter or heavier-duty purifying. It also "reads" the air quality and turns its display different colors to indicate whether your air quality is excellent, good, moderate, polluted or very polluted. The deciding factor for Zovickian, however, was "the affordability of its replacement filters, which make this model an cost-effective option for the long term."
$139.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Coway Airmega 1512HH air purifier
Unlike many large (and ugly) home appliances, the sleek design of this purifier will actually make you want to show it off. It comes in black, white and a luxurious black and gold WiFi-enabled option. It has a complex, three-stage filter that captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles ― including pollen, pollutants and other allergens ― along with odors and volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove). It’s designed to purify rooms of up to 867 square feet and has a timer feature you can set to run one, four or eight hours before it automatically shuts off. HuffPost readers snatch it up anytime it's on sale, which luckily for us all, happens fairly regularly.
$159.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A two-pack of Airtok air purifiers
Get two for the price of one when you purchase these Airtok HEPA purifiers. Each has a four-in-one filter that utilizes a combination of activated carbon and a high-efficiency filter that can be effective at removing VOCs, pollen, dust, dander and smoke in rooms measuring up to 100 feet. It features a quiet, yet powerful, brushless energy-saving motor and includes a fragrance sponge so you can add a bit of essential oil to be diffused around the room, a feature that HuffPost readers seemingly can't get enough of. These duos are available in black or white colors. Click the coupon button to get 30% off and bring the price down to $62.99 at checkout.

$89.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
ToLife air purifier
While the price of this powerful air filter might seem too good to be true, the reviews (and its popularity among HuffPost readers) speak for themselves. It can clean up to 1,095 square feet, making it perfect for large open spaces. Not only can it help to remove tiny air particles like dust, pollen and dander, but it also has a UV lamp that acts as a sterilizer, working to kill the germs in the air. It features an air quality indicator light that lets you know how bad (or good) your air quality is in real-time and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. It also has four timer functions that can be set on a recurring schedule and is available in four colors.
$69.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
PureGuardian pluggable air purifier with nightlight
HuffPost readers flock to this small-but-mighty purifier. Ideal for small spaces up to 50 square feet or next to particularly smelly items like a litter box or diaper pail, this compact air purifier can be plugged into the wall for easy access and use. It doesn't get much more convenient than that. It has an essential oil pad for some delightful aromatherapy and both an allergen and carbon filter to neutralize odors.
$29 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A whisper-quiet Blueair purifier
This cool cylindrical HEPA air purifier is the perfect size for a bedroom, nursery or kitchen. It captures 99% of common airborne annoyances like smoke, mold, dust, allergens and even virus particles. It comes with two washable pre-filters in black and blue, and you can purchase even more colors for ultimate customization. It has a 4.6-star rating at Amazon and nearly 6,000 five-star reviews, and HuffPost readers think it's well worth the investment.
$108+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A highly-rated Coway purifier for larger spaces
If you want to use a HEPA air purifier in an even larger space, the Coway Airmega 200M is a great choice (Wirecutter named it one of the best air purifiers you can buy). It will work in spaces up to 361 square feet, and its auto mode will kick into higher gear when it senses that your air quality is compromised. It's got three layers of protection: a pre-filter, deodorization filter and True HEPA filter, and in addition to removing 99.999% of 0.01-micron particles, Coway says it also removes 99% of volatile organic compounds and odors. The filters promise to be extremely easy to replace and/or wash when needed.
$197 at Amazon
9
Amazon
The Aroeve air purifier with an aromatherapy function
This high-efficiency air purifier utilizes a fan with strong suction, 360-degree circulation and tightly woven filters that promise to help give you air that, as one reviewer put it, is as "crisp and clean" as the air in the Swiss Alps. Reviewers like its built-in timer, and those who enjoy aromatherapy will appreciate the sponge pad at the top of the machine where you can add essential oils for circulation throughout your room. It's available in three colors and includes a HEPA filter. HuffPost readers love this option. You can click the coupon button and get 10% off your purchase.


$49.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Blueair Blue Pure 211+ air purifier
The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ is an excellent and reasonably priced purifier that’s suitable for spaces of up to 540 square feet. Using an activated carbon filter similar to the model above, this slightly more compact option scored high on its ability to effectively capture all particle sizes, particularly dust, smoke and allergens.
$298.28 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Levoit Vital100S
This Levoit Vital100S will not only clean the air in a space up to 1,110 square feet, but you can also see real-time air quality readings, set a timer, create an automated schedule, check filter life and turn it on and off — all from a smartphone. The HEPA filter is joined by a washable pre-filter and an activated carbon filter for optimum efficacy. HuffPost readers love that you can control it from your phone. Enjoy $25 off when you click the coupon!
$139.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
The Alen BreatheSmart 75i Pure air purifier
If you have an apartment or larger space, Alen BreatheSmart might be a good choice because it can filter a space of 2,600 square feet using a true medical-grade H13 HEPA carbon filter. The high price point is not for the faint of heart, but HuffPost readers find it's a winner.
$748.99 at Amazon
