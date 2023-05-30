If you are the kind of gifting risk-taker who prefers not to adhere to the guidelines of a wedding registry, you know it’s important to find items that are useful, aesthetically pleasing and unique.
Luckily, Amazon is chock full of these kinds of products across all categories — though home and kitchen goods are generally a safer bet when it comes to wedding gifts.
Even though Amazon does offer you the option to build your wedding registry with a few clicks, some of us are simply averse to registries and prefer to give thoughtful presents from the heart as opposed to one that comes from a seemingly-generic list.
Ahead, find 17 items that meld form and function beautifully. The couple in your life will be delighted to receive something unexpected that they can enjoy for years to come.