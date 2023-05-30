Amazon

A marble wine chiller bucket

Out of all the wine accessories, a chiller is left off wedding registries often, making it a great option for those looking to forge their own gift-path. You can get it in black or white stone or in two different wood finishes depending on the one you think is closest to the couple's aesthetic. It'll help keep their wine and Champagne chilly for years to come. It's also surprisingly versatile and with a bit of imagination can also be used as a sculptural object, vase or desktop organizer.