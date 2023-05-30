ShoppingweddingGift Guideswedding gifts

If You Want To Go Off-Registry, Try These Wedding Gifts From Amazon

These 17 thoughtful gifts offer a winning combination of form and function.

If you are the kind of gifting risk-taker who prefers not to adhere to the guidelines of a wedding registry, you know it’s important to find items that are useful, aesthetically pleasing and unique.

Luckily, Amazon is chock full of these kinds of products across all categories — though home and kitchen goods are generally a safer bet when it comes to wedding gifts.

Even though Amazon does offer you the option to build your wedding registry with a few clicks, some of us are simply averse to registries and prefer to give thoughtful presents from the heart as opposed to one that comes from a seemingly-generic list.

Ahead, find 17 items that meld form and function beautifully. The couple in your life will be delighted to receive something unexpected that they can enjoy for years to come.

1
Amazon
An iconic Smeg tea kettle
I have to recommend this sweet little electric kettle from Smeg. I have one in white, but I think any of the eight colors available would make for a devastatingly cool gift. The kettle holds a ton of water (up to seven cups), heats up quickly, doesn't take up much counter space and looks good while doing it all. Anyone would be pleased to have one of these retro-inspired kettles on their countertop.
$189.95+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Vitamix blender
If the happy couple doesn't already have a Vitamix, then they'll surely welcome one into their collection of go-to appliances. From smoothies to soups, salsas and more, these blenders can pulverize it all. Best of all, the device is self-cleaning. It's available in three colors.
$289.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An easy-to-use mini projector
Home projectors are growing in popularity, but it may not occur to someone to add it to their registry. However, these devices are easier to use than you might think. This popular model from Amazon is very portable and can be connected to smartphones, laptops, pads, USB drives and more. (We've got some advice on how to set up your projector here.)
$89.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Cuisinart fondue pot
This three-quart Cuisinart pot includes a brushed stainless steel base, bowl, temperature probe, eight fondue forks and a fork rack. It's great for chocolate, cheese, broth or even oil and has a nonstick interior and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
$75.78 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Matching waffle weave bathrobes
Made with soft, breathable waffle-weave fabric, these robes will make the lucky couple feel like they're at the spa every day. They're available in a variety of colors and sizes and can be used year-round.
Men's robe: $25.42+ at AmazonWomen's robe: $25.42+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of two ceramic vases
Sculptural vases are in demand these days. They add a ton of visual interest to a space without having to make major changes to the room. These stylish vessels are perfect for flowers or chic enough to display on their own.
$34.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A stainless steel pasta maker
This high-quality, wildly popular pasta machine can roll and cut pasta dough for traditional dishes like lasagna, fettuccine and more. It's made from chrome-plated steel and includes the pasta machine, a pasta cutter, a hand crank and a clamp. It is easy to use and there are a lot of various attachments that can be purchased separately as well.
$64.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A FujiFilm instant camera
While most wedding gifts are practical in nature, it's nice for newlyweds to also receive something fun that they can enjoy with their partner for years to come. This instant camera is available in six festive colors and is perfect for making memories.
$62 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Ninja AF101 air fryer
Everyone wants an air fryer right now, and this Ninja option is one of Amazon's most popular models. It's easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. They can use it to roast fish or chicken, make fries, dehydrate snacks and more.
$89.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Hatch Restore
Hatch's Restore machine is an alarm clock, light and sound machine in one. Help your friends wake up and fall asleep gently with custom light and sound features. It's easily controlled both through the app and direct touch, and pairs to devices using Bluetooth.
$129.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A marble pastry board
This pastry board is as gorgeous as it is handy for any couple that loves to bake. It's made of elegant marble and has non-slip rubber feet that protect countertops and keep it securely in place. It will also double as a beautiful cheese board.
$55.09 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Le Creuset egg cups
Available in five colors, this classic stoneware egg cup from Le Creuset is made for everyday use. The high-quality colorfu glaze is scratch- and stain-resistant, easy to clean and safe for the freezer, oven, microwave, broiler and dishwasher. It's the most picturesque way to enjoy egg soldiers.
$10.95+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
KitchenAid five-quart stand mixer
A classic wedding gift, this popular stand mixer is an instant heirloom. It's available in 21 beautiful colors and will stand the test of time, making it a wonderful investment for the couple. There's a reason it's been a go-to gift throughout the decades.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $459.99)
14
Amazon
Aerogarden Harvest
For the couple that loves to cook but doesn't have a big outdoor garden, a countertop option is a must. They can grow veggies and herbs year-round with this indoor gardening system. It includes a gourmet seed pod kit containing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12 inches tall. And because it uses soilless seed pods that grow with just water, it's practically mess-less. The control panel on the front of this sleek garden lets you know when it’s time to add water and plant food (included), and automatically turns the light on and off.
$79.95 at Amazon (originally $164.95)
15
Amazon
A marble wine chiller bucket
Out of all the wine accessories, a chiller is left off wedding registries often, making it a great option for those looking to forge their own gift-path. You can get it in black or white stone or in two different wood finishes depending on the one you think is closest to the couple's aesthetic. It'll help keep their wine and Champagne chilly for years to come. It's also surprisingly versatile and with a bit of imagination can also be used as a sculptural object, vase or desktop organizer.
$34.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A cocktail kit
A cocktail kit is a lovely way to help stock the bar of a budding mixologist couple. It includes a stand, spoon, jigger, corkscrew, strainer, two liquid pourers and a shaker. It's a timeless gift that looks as good as it performs.
$41.77 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A surpspringly versatile cheese board
This is not your grandmother's cheese board. It's made with sturdy, high-quality bamboo, and has a hidden drawer with four cheese knives and serving utensils as well as a groove along the edges for holding crackers.
$49.99 at Amazon
