The Best Black-Owned Skin Care Products, According To Beauty Enthusiasts

Whether you’re a pro at applying just the right amount of toner before bed or you’re just starting to dip your moisturized toes into the world of daily skin care routines, finding which products don’t completely break you out or cause an adverse reaction can be stressful. There are literally thousands of skin care products out there aimed at every condition, skin concern and skin type. But how do you know which ones will work for you?

A smart thing to do before you start throwing creams, butters and oils onto your skin all willy-nilly is to check out what other people say about the products you’re itching to add to your cart and, in my case, looking for reviews from people who are Black. For example, I have sensitive combination acne-prone skin that really only likes certain products, and when I deviate and try something new without doing extensive research first, it gets upset with me. Big time.

But when I do research and read or watch a million reviews from people who have similar skin tones and types, I typically have better results finding something that works for me. I take skin care so strictly that I have a tight circle of skin care influencers and enthusiasts I trust to give honest and genuine product recommendations.

So in the spirit of sharing the wealth, I asked them to provide their favorite Black-owned skin care products that they reach for often, if not every day. But even though these products below are from Black-owned brands, most of them cater to skin of all shades. Who doesn’t love a good moisturizing face cream? These inclusive products are, however, made especially to address the concerns and needs of Black and brown skin.