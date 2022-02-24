Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Skin Care Products, According To Beauty Enthusiasts

Well-known brands including Topicals, 54 Thrones and Bolden made the list.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=blackownedskincare-KristenAdaway-022222-6215740ae4b0f800ce18bd06&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fhyper-skin-brightening-dark-spot-vitamin-c-serum-P476428" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hyper Skin&#x27;s brightening dark spot vitamin C serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6215740ae4b0f800ce18bd06" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=blackownedskincare-KristenAdaway-022222-6215740ae4b0f800ce18bd06&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fhyper-skin-brightening-dark-spot-vitamin-c-serum-P476428" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hyper Skin's brightening dark spot vitamin C serum</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=blackownedskincare-KristenAdaway-022222-6215740ae4b0f800ce18bd06&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F54-thrones-makeda-body-melt%2F5694747" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="54 Thrones&#x27; Makeda body melt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6215740ae4b0f800ce18bd06" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=blackownedskincare-KristenAdaway-022222-6215740ae4b0f800ce18bd06&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F54-thrones-makeda-body-melt%2F5694747" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">54 Thrones' Makeda body melt</a>.
Whether you’re a pro at applying just the right amount of toner before bed or you’re just starting to dip your moisturized toes into the world of daily skin care routines, finding which products don’t completely break you out or cause an adverse reaction can be stressful. There are literally thousands of skin care products out there aimed at every condition, skin concern and skin type. But how do you know which ones will work for you?

A smart thing to do before you start throwing creams, butters and oils onto your skin all willy-nilly is to check out what other people say about the products you’re itching to add to your cart and, in my case, looking for reviews from people who are Black. For example, I have sensitive combination acne-prone skin that really only likes certain products, and when I deviate and try something new without doing extensive research first, it gets upset with me. Big time.

But when I do research and read or watch a million reviews from people who have similar skin tones and types, I typically have better results finding something that works for me. I take skin care so strictly that I have a tight circle of skin care influencers and enthusiasts I trust to give honest and genuine product recommendations.

So in the spirit of sharing the wealth, I asked them to provide their favorite Black-owned skin care products that they reach for often, if not every day. But even though these products below are from Black-owned brands, most of them cater to skin of all shades. Who doesn’t love a good moisturizing face cream? These inclusive products are, however, made especially to address the concerns and needs of Black and brown skin.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sephora
Shani Darden Retinol Reform
The first product on our list comes at the recommendation of Evie Samuel, a London-based content creator who does honest reviews of various skin care products on her Instagram.

"I was definitely late to the party on this one, but after seeing how much people loved it I had to try it out. It did not disappoint," Samuel said. "I love this because it’s not your typical harsh retinol but it still delivers amazing results. It honestly leaves my skin looking so smooth and even. I’m obsessed."

Shani Darden Retinol Reform aims to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while also brightening your skin. It works on normal, combination and oily skin. Expert esthetician Shani Darden founded her skin care brand from custom-made formulas that proved to be a huge success for her clients.
Get it at Sephora for $88.
2
Sephora
Topicals High Roller ingrown hair tonic
Relieve post-shave discomfort with this tonic from Topicals that soothes irritation and prevents bumps from ingrown hairs. Founded by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng, Topicals offers clinically tested products for people who have chronic skin conditions like eczema and discoloration. It was recommended by Saleam Tyree Singleton, creator of The Method Male, a platform he uses to advocate for men's beauty and skin care.

"This is a first-of-its-kind product for treating ingrowns. It’s quickly become a must for my post-shaved skin. It relieves itchiness and irritation almost immediately. The best part is that it can be used all over the body," Singleton said.

The tonic contains salicylic acid to clear pore buildup, zinc PCA to decrease inflammation and glycolic acid to exfoliate and help fix uneven texture.
Get it at Sephora for $26.
3
Ustawi
Ustawi red algae detoxifying toner
Singleton also picked Ustawi's super hydrating red algae detoxifying toner. Red algae, African superfruit baobab, organic myrtle leaf and hesperidin come together to hydrate and invigorate all skin types. Ustawi was founded by Natacha Paugam, who uses resources from her homeland of Africa as a blueprint for skin care and beauty.

"I adore this hydrating toner with anti-pollution benefits. I’ve used it for months. Ustawi’s line is so luxe and uses the best ingredients chosen to treat melanin-rich skin," Singleton said.
Get it at Ustawi for $30.
4
Sephora
Topicals Faded serum for dark spots and discoloration
Topicals earns a second mention on our list thanks to Hannah Harris, the creator and hands behind @browngirlhands, a platform she dedicated to showing the hands of Black people holding products after she noticed this was missing in most advertisements. The gel-like Faded serum aims to reduce the look of fine dark spots, scars and marks.

"It's one of the only products that has been able to help my dark spots and reduce the number of bumps I get on my forehead," Harris said. "A few months after using it, I stopped wearing complexion products completely because I was so confident in my skin and I'm forever grateful."
Get it at Sephora for $38.
5
Afokoskin
Afokoskin black soap foaming face wash
Founded by Ghana native Aforkor Amelia, Afokoskin offers skin care products derived from high quality natural ingredients, including the black soap foaming face wash recommended by Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli, creator marketing manager at Instagram and host of the Naked Beauty Planet podcast.

"Afokoskin makes a black soap foaming cleanser that I swear by. It removes all makeup [and] cleanses thoroughly but doesn’t leave your skin feeling stripped dry," Ozaydinli said.

Made for sensitive skin, this gentle cleanser fights acne, soothes dry skin, treats discoloration and helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles.
Get it at Afkoko Skin for $18.
6
Amazon
Bolden brightening moisturizer
Ozaydinli also listed this brightening moisturizer with vitamin C and SPF 30 from Bolden as one of her essentials. Created by Ndidi Obidoa and Chinelo Chidozie, Bolden is a skin care line that strives to meet the needs of women of color.

"I absolutely love the vitamin C sunscreen from Bolden. It’s super lightweight, blends perfectly and you get that added benefit of the vitamin C which helps to even skin tone," Ozaydinli said.

A lot of sunscreens leave a dreaded, annoying white cast when applied to darker skin, but this one doesn't, according to these Amazon reviews.
Get it on Amazon for $27.99.
7
Saks Fifth Avenue
Epara moisturizing face cream
Ozohu Adoh founded her skincare brand Epara, which means “to cocoon oneself” in the Nigerian dialect Ebira, to introduce people to organic and natural ingredients sourced from Africa. Epara's moisturizing face cream is another of Ozaydinli's must-haves.

"My nighttime routine these days always includes this gorgeous velvety moisturizer from Epara Skin. It leaves my skin feeling so soft while also tackling hyperpigmentation," Ozaydinli said.
Get it at Saks Fifth Avenue for $140.Get it at Hey Day Skincare for $140.
8
Sephora
Hyper Skin brightening dark spot vitamin C serum
Desiree Verdejo founded Hyper Skin to specifically address the needs of Black and brown skin. The brightening dark spot serum recommended by Saj Mack, an Atlanta-based content creator and makeup artist, contains vitamin C and kojic acid to treat hyperpigmentation.

"This is a great vitamin C serum that provides antioxidant support while fading hyperpigmentation," Mack said.
Get it at Sephora for $58.
9
Nordstrom
54 Thrones Makeda body melt
Christina Funke Tegbe created 54 Thrones to promote clean beauty and share the authenticity of Africa's rich resources. The Makeda body melt is a hydrating in-shower balm made with ethically sourced ingredients from cooperatives and artisans across Africa.

"A luxurious solid balm," said skin care enthusiast Addy Bello. "I apply it on damp skin and massage, leaving my skin cocooned in softness. Lastly, the scent is divine — the blend of blue tansy, cocoa and lavender make this a must-have for self-care routines!"
Get it at Nordstrom for $46.
10
Ulta
Rosen Break-Out
Rosen Skincare was started by Jamika Martin as a way to help others who experience intense acne flare-ups, as she did as a pre-teen. Bello stands by the brand's Break-Out stick, which works as a spot treatment to prevent the spread of bumps and breakouts.

"It’s a portable and affordable spot treatment. The peppermint oil provides instant cooling relief on inflamed whiteheads and acne while the zinc oxide absorbs excess oil. I love it because it’s gentle enough to be used multiple times a week," Bello said.
Get it at Ulta for $12.
11
Ami Cole
Ami Cole lip oil treatment
This lip oil from Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye's Ami Cole skin care and beauty brand has been all over my Instagram feed -- and it's another one of Ozaydinli's favorites. It protects, gives shines and adds a subtle rosy tint to lips without being sticky. It's packed with baobab seed oil for moisture, camellia oil for hydration and passionfruit seed oil that acts as an antioxidant.

"My favorite lip gloss of all time is the Ami Cole lip treatment oil. It really lasts forever but doesn’t feel sticky on your lips and the shade is just so flattering on brown skin. I’m never without this!" Ozaydinli said.
Get it at Ami Cole for $20.
