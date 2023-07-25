When it’s hot out, keeping you feet bundled up in booties, sneakers and even certain leather flats can feel hot and oppressive. I love summer sandals as much as the next person, but they’re not always appropriate for offices or other occasions — to say nothing of the fact that some people simply don’t like to have their toes exposed! Luckily, there are plenty of other shoe styles that keep your toes covered while still providing a reasonable amount of airflow and ventilation. Fisherman sandals, mules, cage-like designs and even certain kinds of jelly and water shoes all fit the bill.