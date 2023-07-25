ShoppingStyleShoes

Comfy, Lightweight Summer Shoes For Anyone Who Hates Baring Their Toes

These comfortable and breathable options are perfect for warm weather — and for keeping those little piggies private!
Nisolo huaraches,Maeve wide-banded fisherman flats at Anthropologie and Nike ACG Watercat+ shoes.

When it’s hot out, keeping you feet bundled up in booties, sneakers and even certain leather flats can feel hot and oppressive. I love summer sandals as much as the next person, but they’re not always appropriate for offices or other occasions — to say nothing of the fact that some people simply don’t like to have their toes exposed! Luckily, there are plenty of other shoe styles that keep your toes covered while still providing a reasonable amount of airflow and ventilation. Fisherman sandals, mules, cage-like designs and even certain kinds of jelly and water shoes all fit the bill.

We’ve curated a list of comfortable, lightweight and breathable shoes that will get you through the remaining summer season, keep your toes hidden and look good doing it. Keep reading to check out a beautiful assortment of chic, timeless shoes from retailers like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Etsy, Free People and more that are sure to become staples in your summer closet.

1
Nisolo
Nisolo huarache sandal
Elegant, timeless and sustainably produced, these gorgeous huarache-style sandals from Nisolo are as functional as they are beautiful. They're made with buttery soft handwoven and water-resistant leather with a no-slip rubber sole that is flexible and comfortable. Get all the breathability of a sandal with the coverage of a more structured flat. They're available in sizes 5-11 in seven different colors.
$138 at Nisolo
2
Zappos
Vans Trek slip-ons
These slip-on rinsable water shoes look just as cool as regular Vans and can be worn at the beach, pool or out and about. They have an iconic Vans checkerboard pattern of drainage holes and a waffle-grid sole for traction. They're available in eight different colors at Zappos in sizes 5.5-14.5.
$34.95 at Zappos (originally $55)
3
Camper
Camper Dana leather sandals
I can't get these leather sandals from Camper out of my head. The leather looks so supple it's almost jelly-like, while the block heel gives them just the right amount of height. You could easily dress these up with a cute summer dress or keep things casual with shorts and still look like you've got on a cool outfit. They're available in sizes 5-10.
$140 at Camper (originally $175)
4
DSW
Easy Spirit Dawn sandal
Get a bit of height and coverage while keeping your feet cool and airy with these clog-like sandals from Easy Spirit. They're available in five colors in sizes 4-13 and feature a block heel, perforated upper and a wrap-around ankle strap. Best of all, the insoles are cushioned with plenty of arch support.
$79.99 at DSW
5
Anthropologie
Maeve wide-banded fisherman flats
There's nothing I won't do for a good pair of fisherman sandals, and this dad-like silhouette features wide-banded straps that couldn't be cooler. They're slightly retro but effortlessly timeless in a way that goes perfectly with a wide range of aesthetics. You can get them in two colors in sizes 36-41.
$150 at Anthropologie
6
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Double T jacquard espadrille
Fashion lovers know that Tory Burch is having a major renaissance, and these adorable espadrilles are as enticing as it gets. They have Tory's famous embroidered logo on the top and a chic espadrille sole that brings a bit of the French Riviera to wherever you may be. They're available in four different colors in sizes 5-11.
$198 at Nordstrom
7
Margaux
Margaux Demi woven ballet flats
Available in three colors in sizes 3-14.5, these breezy flats have a classic ballet-flat silhouette with a fresh new spin. They're handcrafted by artisans in India and Spain and feature a grosgrain trim and adjustable bow and have a plush foam sole that is comfortable for walking.
$245 at Margaux
8
Nordstrom
Eileen Fisher Lee 2 espadrille sandal
These elegant espadrilles from Eileen Fisher will transport you to the vineyard, spiritually. They are made with soft perforated leather with a jute trim and a lovely espadrille sole. These shoes are available in five colors in sizes 5-11.

$88.50 at Nordstrom (originally $150)
9
Etsy
Etsy mesh flats
Hop on the mesh shoe trend with these beautiful mesh flats that look eerily similar to cult-fave shoes from The Row and Dear Frances — but at a fraction of the cost. And while your toes are remain visible, they are technically covered up, in case you're looking for a loophole. They're fun, breezy and ultra-sophisticated. Snag them in one of four colors in sizes 3-12.
$164.69 at Etsy
10
Free People
Jeffrey Campbell Magic Hour mesh heels
If you're looking for something a little more formal with a unique and slightly funky vibe, then these shoes are for you. They have a combination bootie and Mary Jane silhouette that is made breathable thanks to a sparkly mesh overlay, with a back ankle zipper and a short block heel for a bit of extra height. They're available in sizes 6-11.
$188 at Free People
11
Nordstrom
Melissa Aranha Quadrada II jelly sandals
It doesn't get more summery than a classic jelly sandal from Melissa. These iconic shoes have a fisherman sandal design that covers up the toes while still having plenty of ventilation and a true summer aesthetic. They're waterproof, making them perfect for the beach or pool, but stylish enough to wear out and about all season long. Get them in one of three colors in sizes 5-9.
$69 at Nordstrom
12
Anthropologie
Pilcro woven flats
Available in three colors in sizes 6-11, these lovely feminine flats are as simple as they are sweet. The woven leather is ideal for summer, the strappy ankles keep things cool and secure and the rubber sole makes these shoes safe and non-slip.
$120 at Anthropologie
13
NIke
Nike ACG Watercat+ shoes
Love the comfort of a sneaker but looking for something waterproof and breathable? Look no further than these distinctly unique Nike shoes. They're made with non-wicking cords that are lightweight and breathable, with a sturdy rubber outside and cushioned insole. They're great for rainy runs, hikes, river exploration, fishing and more. You can get these gender-neutral shoes in sizes 5.5-16.5 in two different colors.
$125 at Nike
