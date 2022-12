Calphalon Temp iQ espresso machine

This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and it produces a beautiful layer of cream. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and preprogrammed single and double shots."This machine works fantastic. I literally love the espresso it makes so much I never crave Starbucks or lattes anywhere else now. Best investment I have made in a long time will pay itself off in a month versus what I spend on getting coffee sometimes twice a day. I love to wake up now and have a latte on the couch instead of rushing to get out of the house to go get my Starbucks lol" — Alli