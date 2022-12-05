The most wonderful time of the year is here: the time for gift-giving. Whether your list of people to shop for is a mile long or short and sweet, there are tons of brilliant products to choose from, including splurge-worthy items and gifts for the green thumb in your life. But if you’re shopping for someone who prizes a perfect cup of third-wave coffee, the easiest and best gift to show your appreciation is a high-quality espresso machine.

And while you may think the best espresso machines cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, there are quite a few reputable ones on the market that are less than $200. And you don’t need to be a seasoned barista to use them. Below, we listed some of the best reviewer-approved espresso machines at every price point and experience level that any coffee fanatic would love.

Advertisement