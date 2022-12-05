The Best Espresso Machines To Gift This Holiday Season

If you need a gift for the coffee lover in your life, these highly-rated espresso machines are worth every penny.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6388b6cae4b0151bdb1ec68e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Barista Express espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6388b6cae4b0151bdb1ec68e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6388b6cae4b0151bdb1ec68e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Breville Barista Express espresso machine</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Calphalon-BVCLECMP1-Espresso-Machine-Stainless/dp/B07STXCNXW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6388b6cae4b0151bdb1ec68e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Calphalon Temp iQ espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6388b6cae4b0151bdb1ec68e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Calphalon-BVCLECMP1-Espresso-Machine-Stainless/dp/B07STXCNXW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6388b6cae4b0151bdb1ec68e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Calphalon Temp iQ espresso machine</a>
Amazon
Breville Barista Express espresso machine and Calphalon Temp iQ espresso machine

The most wonderful time of the year is here: the time for gift-giving. Whether your list of people to shop for is a mile long or short and sweet, there are tons of brilliant products to choose from, including splurge-worthy items and gifts for the green thumb in your life. But if you’re shopping for someone who prizes a perfect cup of third-wave coffee, the easiest and best gift to show your appreciation is a high-quality espresso machine.

And while you may think the best espresso machines cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, there are quite a few reputable ones on the market that are less than $200. And you don’t need to be a seasoned barista to use them. Below, we listed some of the best reviewer-approved espresso machines at every price point and experience level that any coffee fanatic would love.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
De'Longhi Stilosa manual espresso machine
Using 15-bar pump pressure, this powerful appliance brews lattes, cappuccinos and espressos all from the comfort of home. It features a compact design to fit small kitchens and comes with a manual frother to get perfectly textured milk.

Promising review: "Never owned one before, so this purchase was the first Espresso machine I've owned. Incredibly easy to use, and to clean - which is good, because im lazy. You honestly dont need much more than this if you're a simple latte lover. I would recommend to anyone looking for a beginner Machine." — Thalles Souza
$119.95 at Amazon (originally $155.95)
2
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine
Nespresso's VertuoPlus Deluxe brews both single-serve coffee and rich espresso, making it versatile and easy to use. Nespresso offers a wide variety of pod flavors, which is always a treat — and it comes with 30 capsules to get you started.

Promising review: "This isn’t one of those confusing machines with knobs and gauges. You toss a pod in and press the button. It’s quiet and makes good espresso and coffee. I’ve wanted one for years. Zero regret!" — S. Foley
$139.95 at Amazon (originally $159)
3
Amazon
Breville Barista Express espresso machine
Get coffee shop-quality espresso in the comfort of your home with this wildly popular machine. Lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots are pulled to precision alongside a conical burr grinder that grinds beans on demand and a frother for making perfectly delicious steamed milk. It’s the stuff coffee dreams are made of.

Promising review: "We received this espresso machine as a wedding present and it was hands down the best gift! We have used it every single day for at least 4 shots/day and it works flawlessly, making frothy, hot, rich espresso. It’s absolutely worth the money; we’ve saved countless dollars at coffee shops since owning this machine; it undoubtedly paid itself off." — peter
$599.95 at Amazon (originally $749.95)
4
Amazon
De'Longhi espresso machine
This sleek espresso machine comes in black, gray and black/stainless steel. It can brew barista-quality single or double espresso shots, cappuccinos and lattes. It even comes with a manual frother to get the ideal texture.

Promising review: "I bought this product as a first-time espresso machine owner. This was extremely easy to use, it is also very easy to clean and I found all kinds of YouTube videos on how to use it! Quality of the espresso is delicious and I love how you can use either ground espresso or the espresso pods! Highly recommend!" — Jen
$144.95 at Amazon (originally $207.95)
5
Amazon
Gevi espresso machine
Designed with cool features like double temperature control, 15 bar high-pressure pump and a steam wand for silky foam, this easy-to-use espresso machine is a must-have for any kitchen.

Promising review: "This product is great for any beginner who is looking to start making more advanced coffee drinks. I bought it as a gift for my friend and every time I see her she makes me a delicious cup of espresso. Great value for the price and highly recommend this for every coffee enthusiast." — Caleb W
$154.98 at Amazon (originally $179.99)
6
Amazon
Calphalon Temp iQ espresso machine
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and it produces a beautiful layer of cream. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and preprogrammed single and double shots.

Promising review: "This machine works fantastic. I literally love the espresso it makes so much I never crave Starbucks or lattes anywhere else now. Best investment I have made in a long time will pay itself off in a month versus what I spend on getting coffee sometimes twice a day. I love to wake up now and have a latte on the couch instead of rushing to get out of the house to go get my Starbucks lol" — Alli
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
7
Amazon
Gaggia Classic Pro espresso machine
This beginner-friendly espresso machine comes in a variety of colors, including white, red, black, blue and gray. It has easy-to-use switches and a commercial steam wand to get frothy milk in every cup. The machine also includes a commercial single and double shot filter basket for pulling espresso and a pressurized basket to use with pre-ground coffee or E.S.E pods.

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband who drinks lots of coffee from Starbucks. It’s well built, and easy to use. He uses this everyday, and it saves on those expensive espresso trips to Starbucks. I use the steam wand to froth my milk for my green tea lattes. A win win for everyone." — gustavo
$459 at Amazon
8
Williams-Sonoma
Breville Oracle espresso machine
For a luxury espresso option that truly does it all, the Breville Oracle machine is the ultimate gift for someone extra special in your life who takes their morning brew seriously. It packs tons of neat features and functions, including a built-in grinder, dual stainless steel boilers, pressure gauge and a separate air pump for customizable frothing.

Promising review: "Been using for three months now and love it. We only drink coffee made by our Breville Oracle cause nothing else compares. Easy to learn how to operate and maintain." — DFROST
$2,199.95 at Williams-Sonoma
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

The Best Gifts For Book Lovers

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

These Comics Perfectly Capture The Weirdness And Wonder Of Motherhood

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Lying To Me.

Wellness

Why Don’t We Say ‘ADD’ Anymore?

Work/Life

7 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Restaurant Host

Wellness

6 Everyday Activities That Naturally Release Dopamine In Your Brain

Wellness

This Will Convince You To Listen To Music During Your Workouts

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids

Food & Drink

This Common Ingredient Could Totally Ruin Your Holiday Baking If You Buy The Wrong Kind

Wellness

'Better Off Hibernating': What It's Really Like To Live With SAD

Relationships

This Artist Is Giving Lesbian Couples The Retro, Pinup Treatment

Style & Beauty

TikTok Has Spoken: These Were The Best Beauty Trends Of 2022

Parenting

18 Honest And Hilarious Tweets About Sex After Kids

Work/Life

5 Things First-Time Managers Should Never Say To Their Team

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Home & Living

This New Holiday Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

If You Drink Your Gingerbread Latte First Thing In The Morning, Read This First

Style & Beauty

Can Head & Shoulders Really Clear Up Acne? Derms Warn About The TikTok Trend

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Wellness

'Sad Nipple Syndrome' Is All Over TikTok. But Is It A Real Thing?

Money

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To Whopping $1.5 Billion

Shopping

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Shopping

The Best-Rated Gifts Of Amazon's Wedding Registry Are Here

Shopping

What Hairstylists Actually Use To Care For Color-Treated Hair At Home

Shopping

The Luxury Fragrance Dupes You Can Get At Walmart for Under $50

Home & Living

This Horrifying True Story Is Now The Top Movie On Netflix

Food & Drink

These Foods Can Actually Relieve Pain From Period Cramps

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Shopping

The Best Under-$16 Products From This Affordable TikTok-Viral Skin Care Brand

Parenting

How To Adjust Your Kid’s Sleep Schedule Before Daylight Saving Time Ends

Parenting

31 Scarily Relatable Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents

Shopping

Layerable Shirts For Men To Stay Cool And Cozy This Fall

Shopping

The Cookware That Chefs Actually Use To Make Perfect One-Pot Meals

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Wired Headphones You Don't Need To Remember To Charge

Home & Living

Why Some People Get Irked By Unread Email Notifications And Others Don’t

Style & Beauty

If You're Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Home & Living

This New Horror Anthology Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

Soon More Job Listings Will Include Salary Ranges. Here's How To Make That Work For You.