You’ve heard of ergonomic chairs and desks, but there’s another comfort-first item missing from your office or work-from-home setup: an ergonomic keyboard. Thanks to unique designs that work with your body, these keyboards are perfect for anyone who spends hours on their computer every day. They have even helped some users relieve symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome.
Like the name suggests, this type of keyboard is specifically created to make typing more efficient and most importantly, more comfortable. Most have an eye-catching curved design that helps position your arms and hands in a way that’s more harmonious with your body’s natural structure.
Gretchen Hawley, a Buffalo, New York-based physical therapist and multiple sclerosis specialist, told HuffPost that non-ergonomic keyboards cause you to constantly adjust your body to fit the keyboard’s design, which over time can result in pain and soreness.
“The most common benefits of using an ergonomic keyboard include reduced wrist discomfort, being able to type longer without needing a break and being able to type faster. Additionally, when your wrists and forearms are at an appropriate angle, your entire upper body can relax more, resulting in less neck and upper back pain,” she said.
Even if you don’t notice any annoying discomfort right now, Hawley said, wrist injuries can still occur over time due to consistent misuse of your muscles, tendons and ligaments.
“Everyone who uses a PC, laptop or tablet would benefit from using one, especially people who work from one of these devices frequently!” she said. “The earlier someone starts to use an ergonomic keyboard, the more likely they are to prevent future aches and injuries.”
Below, we found the 5 best ergonomic keyboards to incorporate into your daily computer or laptop routine, according to people who found relief for their achy wrists while using them.
Logitech ERGO K860 wireless ergonomic keyboard
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
The curved design of this wireless keyboard allows you to move your hands and wrist more naturally, reducing strain. It has an attached padded wrist rest to give you the support you need while typing and an adjustable palm lift so you can lower or raise the height of the wrist rest to your preference. The keyboard connects to your computer via USB or Bluetooth and is compatible with Mac, Windows, Chrome, iOS, Linux and Android. It requires two AAA batteries, which are included. Promising review:
"My doctor suggested this keyboard because I developed carpal tunnel. I was skeptical, but ordered it and I am thoroughly impressed. I’m surprised that it’s not only comfortable, but required little to no adjustment. It really feels natural once you use it for a day or two. In fact, trying to use a traditional keyboard now seems unnatural. I may try the upright mouse next." — R. B. Daytona
Kinesis Freestyle2 ergonomic keyboard
Amazon rating:
4.3 out of 5 stars
No, this keyboard isn't actually broken, even though it looks that way. The two-piece design is intentional and lets you rotate and separate each side of the keyboard up to 20 inches apart to create the perfect customized hand, forearm and wrist position while you work. There are models for PC
and Mac
, with device-specific keys for both. It does not require batteries.Promising review:
"If you are a developer, or just someone who spends a lot of time on the keyboard.. this keyboard will help alleviate quite a bit of strain on the wrist. I was on the verge of carpal tunnel and convinced that switching to this keyboard has saved me. I'm going to order another one for home now." — Chris Simpson
Cloud Nine ergonomic mechanical keyboard for PC
Amazon rating:
4.3 out of 5 stars
Similar to the Kinesis Freestyle2 ergonomic keyboard is this other two-piece split keyboard, with halves that can be separated up to 8 inches apart. The backlit keyboard is angled at 7 degrees and has raised palm and wrist rests to promote natural positioning. It does not require batteries.Promising review:
"I have arthritis in both wrists and hands. I've had surgery on one and will be having surgery on the other later this year. I needed a keyboard that would allow be to position and reposition at will to keep both hands as comfortable as possible. This one worked so well at home, that I bought another to use a work." — KathiLong
Perixx Periboard-612 ergonomic split keyboard
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
With responsive keys that require less pressure and a curved design, this keyboard may be a must-have for people with wrist, arm or hand mobility limitations. It's compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11, and is ready to use with the included USB connection. It comes in a wired and wireless black option and wired white. It does not require batteries.Promising review:
"I have carpal tunnel so I have to have a good keyboard since I’m tied to a computer 40 hours a week for work. We have some like these at work so when I searched and found this one I was THRILLED! When I first started using it, it took about a day to get use to is and now I’m down right clumsy on a regular keyboard." — Jennifer rogers
Logitech K350 wireless wave ergonomic keyboard
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
This beginner-friendly keyboard has over 17,000 five-star reviews, making it a perfect affordable intro to ergonomic typing. It features the classic curved design, a cushioned palm rest and up to three years of battery life (it uses two AA batteries). Easily connect to your computer by inserting the included Logitech unifying receiver into your USB port. The keyboard is compatible with Windows only. Promising review:
"If you're prone to cramps in your hands or feel you're at risk for carpal/cubital tunnel, this keyboard will be great for you. I'm used to my left wrist cramping up if I type for more than 10 minutes straight, but this isn't happening with this keyboard even after more prolonged periods of time; I can type upwards of thirty minutes at a time and not cramp up at all using this keyboard. It's a bit bigger than the average wireless keyboard, but that's part of its design, so just make sure you have the desk space to accommodate it." — Taryn