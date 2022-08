Oofos Oolala sandal

Available in a variety of colors like navy blue, coral, white, lavender, latte brown and mint green, this flip-flop from Oofos is deserving of your end-of-summer vacation. The foam sole absorbs a significant amount of impact as you step, reducing the stress placed on your feet, joints and back. The design also supports your arches so you aren't limping five minutes after putting them on. The shoe is available in women's 5-11."Extremely satisfied with these Oofos flip flops! I was walking 3-5 miles everyday and my feet were starting to hurt. I also have all hard floors in my house & hadn't even thought of that adding to the problem. I decided to try these recovery flip flops to see if they would help & Wow 😲 instant relief!!! They reduce the impact of my feet hitting the hard ground while offering great arch support which is not something usually found in a flop! I'm looking forward to trying the clogs & sneakers from Oofos,as now I just want to be good to my feet!" — Robin McCann