Shoppers continue to rely on the small business and creators who power Etsy for those important moments when an out-of-the-box gift just won't do.

Consider this your warning: Mother’s Day 2020 is on May 10.

Maybe you’ve typically surprised your mom with a spa gift card or dinner out at a new restaurant. Unfortunately, Mother’s Day is probably going to look quite a bit different this year.

What hasn’t changed is that personalized gifts are a great option. The popularity of customizable gifts explains why shoppers continue to rely on the small business and creators who power Etsy for those important moments when an out-of-the-box gift just won’t do.

In fact, some of the top Etsy search trends in the month leading up to Mother’s Day last year included one-of-a-kind handmade gifts like personalized cutting boards, personalized infinity bracelets and initial necklaces, according to Etsy’s resident trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.

Gifts to help your mom pass the time in self-isolation productively and creatively are also a good option. Etsy has seen a 37% increase in searches for DIY kits, like tie-dye kits and embroidery kits, in the last three months. Gardening kits also top the list of Mother’s Day 2020 gift ideas. Starting an herb garden or growing house plants is an easy and fun way to bring the outdoors.

“With people spending more time at home than ever, DIY kits and activities are becoming popular gift ideas, especially ones that can involve the whole family – whether in-person or virtually,” Johnson told HuffPost Finds.

If your mom is far away this year and you can’t be with her this Mother’s Day, Johnson said a surprise care package might make her feel closer to you.

Consider building a spa-themed basket to remind her to take a moment for herself, or make an activity-themed basked filled with everything she needs to learn a new skill ― like embroidery or candle making ― or show off a hobby she already loves. (Bonus points if it’s something you can do together on FaceTime!)

“Our loved ones deserve something extra-special now more than ever,” Johnson said.

We have to agree. That’s why we’ve rounded up a handful of the best handmade Mother’s Day gifts you can find on Etsy.