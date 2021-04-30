If you take a look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in April, it seems our followers are craving two things: sweets and meats.
With the exception of two recipes, the creations on this month’s list are either desserts or animal-based protein. On the sweet side of things there’s a blueberry oatmeal cake, lavender Earl Grey cookies and key lime bars. If you’re looking to up your protein, there’s a “best ever” meatloaf recipe, crispy baked ranch chicken wings, a Japanese katsu sando, butter steak and Greek meatballs.
And if you’re looking for a new favorite food blogger to follow, Ashlea from All the Healthy Things landed three recipes on our top 10 list. If she’s not already on your radar, give her a follow right now.