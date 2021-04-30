All The Healthy Things

If you take a look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in April, it seems our followers are craving two things: sweets and meats.

With the exception of two recipes, the creations on this month’s list are either desserts or animal-based protein. On the sweet side of things there’s a blueberry oatmeal cake, lavender Earl Grey cookies and key lime bars. If you’re looking to up your protein, there’s a “best ever” meatloaf recipe, crispy baked ranch chicken wings, a Japanese katsu sando, butter steak and Greek meatballs.

And if you’re looking for a new favorite food blogger to follow, Ashlea from All the Healthy Things landed three recipes on our top 10 list. If she’s not already on your radar, give her a follow right now.

10. Blueberry Oatmeal Cake + Cream Cheese Frosting

Orchids and Sweet Tea

9. Yasss The Best Meatloaf Recipe

Whisk It Real Gud

8. Lavender Earl Grey Cookies

Hummingbird High

7. Crispy Baked Ranch Chicken Wings

All The Healthy Things

6. Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole With Sausage

This Worthey Life

5. Japanese Katsu Sando

Just One Cookbook

4. Healthy Key Lime Pie Bars

All The Healthy Things

3. 4-Ingredient Garlic Butter Steak

Whisk It Real Gud

2. Spinach And Artichoke Pita Grilled Cheese

Half Baked Harvest

1. Greek Meatballs With Tzatziki Sauce